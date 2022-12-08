Warnock won. That doesn’t negate voter suppression laws.

Spoiler alert: Senator Raphael Warnock’s win over Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent in the Georgia Senate runoff election, does not prove that fears over new voter suppression laws were greatly exaggerated. Yet not long after Warnock’s hard-won race ended, dismissing voter suppression was the first bad take out of some pundits’ mouths — and the newly reelected senator made sure to address it in his victory speech .

“Let me be clear — just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings, some blocks long, just because they endured the rain and the cold and all kinds of tricks in order to vote doesn’t mean voter suppression does not exist,” Warnock said. “It simply means that you the people have decided that your voices will not be silenced.”

Georgia voters, especially Black Democrats, understood the stakes and refused to be deterred by odious laws that severely cut the time for early voting, decreased the period for voters to request, receive, and return mail-in ballots, and limited drop box availability.

Passed by their state’s Republican-led Legislature in 2021, that legislation was signed by Governor Brian Kemp two months after Warnock and Jon Ossoff each won their runoff elections and delivered the Senate to the Democrats — and two months after a white supremacist insurrection incited by Donald Trump’s Big Lie breached the US Capitol and nearly democracy itself.

This is why I’ve long said that what happened on Jan. 6 wasn’t a failed insurrection but an unfinished coup that moved to Republican-controlled state houses. But for pundits to acknowledge that would mean recognizing that this nation is stalked by the ghosts of Jim Crow, or what Warnock called “a vestige of the ugly side of our complicated American story.”

Misunderstanding Warnock’s win also ignores that Donald Trump cynically chose Walker because, like Warnock, he’s Black. He probably assumed that would be enough to siphon Black support from Warnock because, to Trump, all Black candidates are interchangeable. That was insulting to Black voters — and may have been an affront to Republicans as well. With the former president and high-profile Republicans backing Walker, whose sole qualification was that he ran fast while carrying a football at the University of Georgia 40 years ago, Republicans suppressed their own voters.

As a Republican woman who did not vote for Walker told NBC News, “I still do think it’s kind of proof that Trump can’t just back candidates and have them win with no substance, that you have to put somebody better up. Republicans expect more.”

The same can be said of voters who want their constitutional right to vote unchallenged by the Republican thirst for unchecked power. That includes the execrable “independent state legislature theory” currently before the Supreme Court. North Carolina Republicans want state legislatures to have absolute authority over federal elections laws with no outside oversight, including the courts. This would mortally wound democracy and hand the electoral power of the people over to right-wing demagogues.

Don’t believe the punditocracy that claims panic about Jim Crow 2.0 voter suppression tactics was a hoax. Warnock’s win does not negate the fact that so-called “election integrity” laws were nothing more than a cheap attempt to gaslight voters about virtually nonexistent voter fraud. In Georgia, Black people in particular did what they’ve always had to do — they found a way to thwart white supremacy and uphold democracy.

Congratulations, Senator Warnock. And I hope Walker has a safe trip back home to Texas.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.