Their blowout win over the Suns showed the Celtics are playing with a purpose. That purpose? Raising Banner No. 18.

It was noticeable from the outset that the Celtics were determined to not only avenge their embarrassing loss here at Footprint Center last December but to continue their mission of building on strong performances with even stronger performances.

PHOENIX – The business-like fashion which the Celtics obliterated the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday was rather impressive. They walked away from their blowout win over the best team in the Western Conference as if they expected to play so well and so focused.

They humbled the Suns. They attacked Phoenix center Deandre Ayton each time he caught the ball in the post like a pack of German Shepherds. They relegated the usually maestro-like point guard Chris Paul into a dribbler with no feasible passing options. They also challenged top 10 scorer Devin Booker defensively, inducing fouls and reducing him into an ineffective shooter fruitlessly trying to match counterpart Jayson Tatum.

It was a dominant performance, one of the more flawless games in recent memory for Boston. A team that began this six-game road trip with two strong road wins topped itself again, demolishing a team with championship hopes and had entered as the favorite after Al Horford was scratched after being placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The 125-98 win wasn’t as close as it reads because the Suns scored the final 14 points in garbage time. The Celtics dismantled the Suns, leading by as many as 45 in the third quarter, turning Phoenix into TD Garden West with “Let’s Go Celtics!” chants or “MVP” calls when Tatum stepped to the free throw line.

You can call the Celtics angry or still embarrassed about losing in the NBA Finals last year, but they are playing with a purpose. They fully remember watching the Golden State Warriors celebrate the title on the TD Garden floor, seemingly being told, “Nice try kid, but you’re not good enough yet.”

The Celtics are the rising team determined to prove they are indeed good enough, and this crusade began from the opening tip of the first game. The Celtics aren’t easing themselves into this season as are some of their counterparts, they are amassing knockouts with a historic offense and a defense that is quickly rising.

“They looked a lot like we did last year, coming off a Finals loss, they looked like a well-oiled machine,” Paul said of the Celtics. “I watched them play too. They got a lot of confidence, they got a lot of trust.”

The Celtics were pleased with their masterpiece. But they realize championships are not won in December but the foundation is being laid. It’s OK to say they’re angry because they are. They were exposed in June against the Warriors, beaten by a more experienced and cohesive team.

They can’t replay that series but they can ensure they are never unprepared again.

“I don’t know about angry,” Tatum said. “(The Suns) kicked our ass the last few times we were here. We remember that. That was fresh on our mind that we wanted to have a different outcome.”

What the Celtics players, especially Tatum and Jaylen Brown, digested from that Finals loss is the dedication and commitment it takes to reach that ultimate goal. So they are taking December games very seriously. They are approaching opponents with a Mike Tyson (circa 1988) passion to win.

“Everyone in that locker room understands what we are trying to do,” Tatum said. “We realize that we have the best record at 21-5. With that comes a decision every night to play the right way and play as hard we can on both ends. I wouldn’t say we are playing angry, but we are having a lot of fun. The goal is still the same, to get back to the Finals and get over that hump. While we are having fun and loving the way we are playing, nobody in that locker room is celebrating or satisfied with where we are at.

“None of this means anything if we do not raise a banner. That is the ultimate goal. It is a step in the right direction every night the way that we are playing. I am proud of that.”

It’s almost as if Tatum said what Celtics’ faithful are thinking. It’s been nearly 15 years since Boston won a basketball championship. No one from that 2008 roster is an active NBA player. Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine, two players from that team, were calling the game for NBC Sports Boston.

That ‘08 team took the regular season seriously, too. They were 23-3 after 26 games en route to a 66-win season. This edition is on pace for … 66 wins.

“I don’t know if I’d say angry but with a purpose,” center Blake Griffin said. “The thing I really love is we really haven’t gotten rattled too often. (The Suns) came out and played well and with a lot of energy and then we subbed guys in and they bring the level up and the guys who just rested come back in and keep it going. It’s just a team effort in every sense of the word. Everybody comes in and seems like they’re adding value. That speaks to how deep we are. But also how serious everybody takes it. Our leadership, it starts with JB and JT, Marcus (Smart).

“We practice with a purpose. We compete with a purpose. There’s no wasted time.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.