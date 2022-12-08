Celtics put the rest of the NBA on notice, and other observations from runaway win over the Suns

The Celtics created distance at the start using an 18-3 first-quarter run, and they did not stop after that. They stretched their lead to 45 points midway through the third quarter, and the Suns hardly put a dent in it after.

This matchup of the top two teams in their respective conferences turned into a thorough, relentless demolition, and the Celtics’ commanding 125-98 win officially put the rest of the NBA on notice.

PHOENIX — When Boston fans here tried to start “Lets’s go, Celtics” chants early Wednesday night, they were drowned out with little trouble. When they reemerged in the fourth quarter, with the Celtics’ onslaught in its late, most humbling stages, the Suns supporters who were still here mostly saw no reason to bother resisting.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had 25 points apiece to lead the Celtics. Both were fine, but neither was spectacular. The Celtics didn’t even shoot remarkably well from the 3-point line, or get a parade of free throws. They just started attacking and never stopped.

Boston was without starting center Al Horford, who was sidelined after entering COVID-19 protocols. But it didn’t matter. Grant Williams was 6 for 6 and had 14 points. Malcolm Brogdon returned after a one-game absence and had 16.

The Suns were hoping to receive a boost from the presence of Chris Paul, who returned after missing 14 games with a heel injury. Instead, they went 1 for 16 from the 3-point line in the first half and never had a chance, as the Celtics (22-5) extended their league-best record and remained perfect on this road trip, with Saturday’s NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors looming.

Observations from the game:

▪ With Horford out, Blake Griffin started for the second game in a row. But Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made another minor tweak by putting Williams back in the starting lineup in place of Derrick White. Like so many moves Mazzulla has made this season, this turned out to be the right one. With Brown and Tatum off to slow starts, and the crowd juiced up for Paul’s return, Williams scored Boston’s first 7 points and mostly matched the Suns basket for basket.

▪ Williams’s second and third baskets came by attacking the paint, and he was either following a blueprint or creating one. The Celtics dominated the first half in large part because of their aggression getting to the rim. In the first half they had 32 points in the paint and 11 second-chance points, and at times they appeared to overwhelm the Suns with their physicality.

▪ Marcus Smart had some fun matchups against fellow Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges. On one second-quarter play, Smart stood his ground as the taller Bridges tried to post him up. Smart appeared to be positioning himself to exaggerate contact and take a charge, but Bridges was aware. Then Smart simply shrunk the space between them and forced a tough, contested fadeaway that missed.

▪ The Celtics were excellent on offense, and on defense they certainly forced some tough shots. But you don’t explode to a 27-point halftime lead without a little shooting luck, too. Phoenix was 1 for 16 from the 3-point line in the first half. Yikes.

▪ It’s hard to believe Luke Kornet spent most of last season in the G League. He continues to show his value to Boston’s depleted frontcourt and had another impactful first half. Among other things, he had a powerful dunk, outhustled three Suns for an offensive rebound that led to a Brogdon 3-pointer, and swatted away an alley-oop pass intended for Deandre Ayton. His start to this season has ensured that he’ll remain in the NBA for years to come.

▪ Near the end of the first half, Suns star Devin Booker was called for his third foul when Brown went up for a 15-footer and his face made contact with Brown’s elbow, or the other way around. The ensuing moments were confusing. It looked as if the Suns challenged the call, but after a brief delay both teams were called back onto the court and a ruling was never announced. Soon after, Booker was matched up with Brown again and got a tough whistle when Brown discarded him a bit. It was his fourth, a rarity for an opening half and likely the final blow to any comeback hopes Phoenix might have harbored.

▪ Mazzulla has been reluctant to take his starters out during blowouts. He always thinks big leads are in danger of being erased. But there is a point at which it becomes too much. The Celtics led by 43 points when Suns coach Monty Williams took all of his starters out with 4:57 left in the third. It was a concession. But Brown stayed in for most of the quarter and Tatum was in for all of it. Then, at the start of the fourth, Brown came back in. The game was over. This is a long road trip. Injuries happen. It wasn’t necessary.

