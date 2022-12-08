Did Cardinals defensive coordinator take a shot at Matt Patricia and Patriots offense?

The comment on former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is running the Patriots’ offense this year, was punctuated with a smile and laugh from Joseph.

“I see an offense that’s running the football real well. It’s a very conservative pass game,” the Cardinals defensive coordinator said. “Lots of screens. All kinds of screens.

“It’s like a defensive guy is calling offense,” he added with a chuckle. “It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right?

“Let’s not turn the ball over. Let’s get 4 yards a play. Try to burn clock. That’s what they’re doing. That’s what he’s going to do on Monday night. He’s going to be patient. Maybe take a shot here from time to time. But for the most part, it’s running game, it’s quick game and it’s screens.”

The Patriots face the Cardinals Monday night at 8:15 in Arizona.

