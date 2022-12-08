fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS TO WATCH

EMass boys’ hockey: Off a 34-goal junior season, Belmont’s Cam Fici headlines Players to Watch

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated December 8, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Senior Cam Fici always has his eye on the net for the Belmont hockey team.Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Drew Damiani, Lynnfield — The reigning co-MVP of the Cape Ann League, the dynamic senior forward eclipsed 50 points last winter with 18 goals and 32 assists.

Joe DiMartino, Xaverian — Expectations are sky high for the senior from Mansfield, the leading returning scorer (8–7—15) from a Hawks team which advanced to the Division 1 final for the first time.

Aiden Dunphy, Silver Lake A force in all three zones, the 5-foot-11-inch senior defenseman tallied 11 goals and 32 assists for a Laker squad that advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual champion Tewksbury.

Cam Fici, Belmont — The 5-foot-8 senior will sneak up on foes no more after a 34-goal campaign for the Marauders in their run to the quarterfinals of the Division 1 tournament.

Advertisement

Aidan Holland, St. John’s Prep – Back on the blue line for the reigning D1 champs, the senior averaged just under a point per game (4–15—19) for the Eagles.

Josh Iby, Pope Francis — A complete package of speed and skill, the 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound senior center is coming off a 15–16—31 campaign for the Western Mass. power.

Colin McIver, Sandwich — Narrowing the senior’s game down to just point totals would be difficult, although his 14–14—28 line for the Division 4 champs is a good place to start. McIver impacts the game in every situation, said coach Jordan Mohre.

Chase McKenna, Hingham — The senior skates into the No. 1 role along the blue line for the Harbormen after recording 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) a year ago.

Evan Pennucci, Reading Entering his second year as a captain, the senior forward is coming off a season in which he produced nine goals and 14 assists for a team-leading 23 points.

Brady Quackenbush, Marshfield One of the region’s top goalies, (.919 save percentage. 1.71 goals against average as a junior), Quackenbush returns as the backbone of a deep Rams team set to be a contender.

Advertisement

Jake Russell, Arlington — The senior emerged as one of the top scoring threats in the Middlesex League last winter with 33 points for a club that advanced to the Division 1 semifinals before falling just short in double-overtime.

Brendan Zinck, Malden Catholic — A Catholic Conference All-Star last season between the pipes, the Lancers will go as far as Zinck, a Merrimack golf recruit, can take them.

Other notables: Cole Blaeser (St. John’s Prep), Aidan Brazel (Hingham), Brady Bullock (St. Mary’s), Frankie DeTraglia (Lincoln-Sudbury), Nick DiCioccio (Tewksbury), Kyle Fasano (Braintree), Liam Monahan (Hanover), A.J. Thomas (Canton).

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video