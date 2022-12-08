EMass boys’ hockey: Off a 34-goal junior season, Belmont’s Cam Fici headlines Players to Watch

Aiden Dunphy, Silver Lake — A force in all three zones, the 5-foot-11-inch senior defenseman tallied 11 goals and 32 assists for a Laker squad that advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual champion Tewksbury.

Joe DiMartino, Xaverian — Expectations are sky high for the senior from Mansfield, the leading returning scorer (8–7—15) from a Hawks team which advanced to the Division 1 final for the first time.

Drew Damiani, Lynnfield — The reigning co-MVP of the Cape Ann League, the dynamic senior forward eclipsed 50 points last winter with 18 goals and 32 assists.

Cam Fici, Belmont — The 5-foot-8 senior will sneak up on foes no more after a 34-goal campaign for the Marauders in their run to the quarterfinals of the Division 1 tournament.

Aidan Holland, St. John’s Prep – Back on the blue line for the reigning D1 champs, the senior averaged just under a point per game (4–15—19) for the Eagles.

Josh Iby, Pope Francis — A complete package of speed and skill, the 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound senior center is coming off a 15–16—31 campaign for the Western Mass. power.

Colin McIver, Sandwich — Narrowing the senior’s game down to just point totals would be difficult, although his 14–14—28 line for the Division 4 champs is a good place to start. McIver impacts the game in every situation, said coach Jordan Mohre.

Chase McKenna, Hingham — The senior skates into the No. 1 role along the blue line for the Harbormen after recording 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) a year ago.

Evan Pennucci, Reading — Entering his second year as a captain, the senior forward is coming off a season in which he produced nine goals and 14 assists for a team-leading 23 points.

Brady Quackenbush, Marshfield — One of the region’s top goalies, (.919 save percentage. 1.71 goals against average as a junior), Quackenbush returns as the backbone of a deep Rams team set to be a contender.

Jake Russell, Arlington — The senior emerged as one of the top scoring threats in the Middlesex League last winter with 33 points for a club that advanced to the Division 1 semifinals before falling just short in double-overtime.

Brendan Zinck, Malden Catholic — A Catholic Conference All-Star last season between the pipes, the Lancers will go as far as Zinck, a Merrimack golf recruit, can take them.

Other notables: Cole Blaeser (St. John’s Prep), Aidan Brazel (Hingham), Brady Bullock (St. Mary’s), Frankie DeTraglia (Lincoln-Sudbury), Nick DiCioccio (Tewksbury), Kyle Fasano (Braintree), Liam Monahan (Hanover), A.J. Thomas (Canton).