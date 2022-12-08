Lila Chamoun solid in net for Milton girls’ hockey team in shutout victory

“We rely on her on a daily basis,” Milton coach Matt Lodi said. “She pushes her teammates to be strong players and she works hard in practice. That translated really well tonight.”

Chamoun racked up 21 saves in a stellar shutout on Thursday, giving the Wildcats a solid foundation as they picked up a 2-0 win against Fontbonne/Latin Academy at Quincy’s Shea Rink.

Milton girls’ hockey goaltender Lila Chamoun didn’t need much time to settle into the new season.

A junior captain, Chamoun rose from splitting time in net as a freshman during the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season to Bay State Conference All-Star status as a sophomore. She kicked off her junior year by making some critical third-period saves to stop opposing breakaway chances.

“She squares the puck up and moves so well in the net that she is able to make those big saves when we need her the most,” Lodi said.

Molly Murphy and Ellie McConville each scored to lead the Wildcats offense, which continuously applied pressure and notched 28 shots on goal.

Lodi believes his squad can make some noise in the league and wants to see his team iron out consistency throughout a full contest.

“If we can play complete games in all three zones of the ice for 45 minutes, we’ll have a lot of success this year,” he said.

Peabody 2, Gloucester 0 — Penny Spack and Catie Kampersal each tallied a goal in the No. 13 Tanners’ (1-0) Northeast conference win over the Fishermen (0-1). Alyse Mutti was tremendous in goal and earned her first shutout of the season.

Boys’ hockey

Nashoba 1, Auburn 0 — Collin Ruschioni scored the game-winner and Charlie Mattocks notched the shutout to lead the Wolves (1-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Nauset 10, St. John Paul II 1 — Logan Poulin (three goals, three assists) and Cooper McIntire (three goals) led the way for the Warriors (1-0) in a Cape and Islands romp. Nauset coach Connor Brickley earned his first career win at the helm.

Norwell 4, Sandwich 1 — Austin Shea (2), Tim Ward (1) and Quinn Simmons (1) scored for the Clippers (1-0) in their nonleague win over the Blue Knights (0-1). Norwell advanced to the Jim Gormley Cup championship game against Scituate on Saturday.

Scituate 5, Norwood 3 — Captain Teagen Pratt and James Sullivan’s third-period goals lifted the No. 19 Sailors (1-0) to a nonleague win over the No. 18 Mustangs (0-1).

Boys’ basketball

Durfee 68, East Boston 58 — Jeyden Espinal (21 points), Eric Lucas (13 points), and Devontae Stewart (11 points) all shined to lead the Hilltoppers (1-0) in the nonleague matchup.

Madison Park 60, CASH 56 — Junior guard Xavier Ferriera (21 points, 7 assists) hit a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime and helped lift the Cardinals to a season-opening road win.

Girls’ basketball

Austin Prep 46, Covenant Christian 12 — Tiffany Burns tallied 14 points, leading the Cougars (3-0) in a nonleague win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 79, Cape Cod Academy 24 — Siena Lauze led the Dolphins (1-0) with 17 points in their Cape & Islands conference victory over the Seahawks (0-1). Chloe Azoff and Jaylene Pires added 11 points each.

Milton 42, Dedham 23 — Senior captain Kate Karimbakas notched a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) for the Wildcats (1-0) in their nonleague victory against the Marauders (0-1). Milton’s senior captain Steph Needham added 17 points.



