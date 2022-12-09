fb-pixel Skip to main content

Best of the Arts
Best of the arts 2022

Boston Globe critics’ top 10 dance performances of 2022

Updated December 9, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Limón Dance Company performs "Air for the G String."Christopher Duggan Photography

BOSTON BALLET’s “ChoreograpHER” at the Citizens Bank Opera House

“NEW ENGLAND NOW DANCE PLATFORM” presented by New England Foundation for the Arts, Global Arts Live, and the Institute of Contemporary Art at the Institute of Contemporary Art

BOSTON BALLET’s “DREAMstate” at the Citizens Bank Opera House

A.I.M BY KYLE ABRAHAM at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

LIMÓN DANCE COMPANY at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

“DICHOTOMOUS BEING: AN EVENING OF TAYLOR STANLEY” at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

MIAMI CITY BALLET at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

BOSTON BALLET’s “My Obsession” at the Citizens Bank Opera House

Advertisement

FOUAD BOUSSOUF presented by Global Arts Live at the Institute of Contemporary Art

FARRUQUITO FLAMENCO ÍNTIMO presented by Global Arts Live at the Berklee Performance Center

Globe correspondents Karen Campbell and Janine Parker contributed to this list.

Best of the Arts

photo for Holiday arts

photo for Holiday arts