Don Aucoin’s top 10 theater productions of 2022

“Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“The Bluest Eye,” The Huntington
“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,″ American Repertory Theater
“People, Places & Things,” SpeakEasy Stage Company
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Broadway In Boston
“The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater
“On Beckett,” ArtsEmerson
“Mr. Parent,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston
“A Beautiful Noise,” Emerson Colonial Theatre
Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.