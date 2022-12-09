fb-pixel Skip to main content

Best of the arts 2022

Don Aucoin’s top 10 theater productions of 2022

By Don Aucoin Globe Staff,Updated December 9, 2022, 30 minutes ago
James Ricardo Milord in the Huntington's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."T Charles Erickson

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” The Huntington

Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

The Bluest Eye,” The Huntington

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,″ American Repertory Theater

People, Places & Things,” SpeakEasy Stage Company

To Kill a Mockingbird,” Broadway In Boston

The Chinese Lady,” Central Square Theater

On Beckett,” ArtsEmerson

Mr. Parent,” Lyric Stage Company of Boston

A Beautiful Noise,” Emerson Colonial Theatre


