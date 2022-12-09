At Holiday Pops, all together now

In a season with togetherness as one of its overarching themes, moments like that served as a reminder that the Pops isn’t an untouchable orchestra to be observed from a distance, but simply another group of celebrants in the room. The occasional festive hats and accessories on the musicians — and the rainbow unicorn head atop one of them in the brass section — underlined the fact that in addition to their professional capacity, they were there for a party as well.

It was late in the concert on Thursday, as the Boston Pops had begun its second week of nonstop holiday performances until Christmas, that conductor Keith Lockhart castigated the audience. Gently and with good humor, of course; the Symphony Hall crowd was slightly mistiming its efforts to clap on the whip cracks of the fleetly gliding “Sleigh Ride.” So Lockhart turned his back on his orchestra and guided the folks in attendance to get it right. In that moment, he began conducting the audience as well as the musicians on stage.

Advertisement

Even so, Tanglewood Festival Chorus conductor James Burton’s “On Christmas Night” began the concert on a quieter note than usual, soft and steady like snow falling. But “Christmas Canticles” followed immediately with the heart-jangling holiday-standards interpolations more typical of a Holiday Pops opener.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The entire first half of the program similarly alternated between pensive and festive. “Ma’oz Tzur” was a sweeping Hanukkah chorale while “Drey Dreydeleh” offered a zippy klezmer romp. Vaughan Williams’s dreamlike “Fantasia on Greensleeves” approached the well-known melody from a variety of angles, while Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Danse of the Tumblers” evoked both a busy ballroom and a snow-covered plain simultaneously.

The separation of the low men’s voices and the high women’s voices gave the a cappella Ukrainian song “Dobryy Vechir Tobi” the feel of a dialogue and a madrigal, while the multilayered and counterpoint-driven “Carol of the Bells” raised both tempo and tension. And Arturo Rodriguez’s “Noche de Posadas” scored the story of a Christmas miracle in a small Mexican town with gentle nylon guitar flourishes, güiro and basses plonking like the low notes of a guitarrón.

Advertisement

The mood turned almost exclusively upbeat after intermission. “The Twelve Days of Christmas” still sent an electric jolt through the crowd all these years later, partly because of its compact demonstration of the Pops range (from Tchaikovsky to Queen) and partly due to the glee and gusto with which the musicians and singers chewed on each joke, musical or otherwise. “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was sentimental like lush 1940s cartoon music, while Santa’s arrival in Symphony Hall gave him and Lockhart the opportunity to play off each other with a parallel-melody duet on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” A soothing “White Christmas” sent the audience out with thoughts of the warmth of home, but it was the group sing-along — making its first appearance in the program since 2019 — that captured the spirit of the concert and the season, professional orchestra and non-professional audience coming together in song and the spirit of community.

HOLIDAY POPS

At Symphony Hall, Thursday







