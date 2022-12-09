Jeremy Eichler’s 10 memorable classical performances

Berg, “Wozzeck,” Boston Symphony Orchestra led by Andris Nelsons
Piano Concertos by Ravel and Thomas Adès played by Kirill Gerstein, BSO led by Adès
Korngold, Symphony in F Sharp, Berlin Philharmonic led by Kirill Petrenko
Beethoven, Symphony No. 9, BSO led by Michael Tilson Thomas
Mahler, Symphony No. 6, BSO led by Nelsons
Anthony Davis, “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” BMOP and Odyssey Opera led by Gil Rose
John Harbison, “Winter Journey,” Collage New Music led by David Hoose
Strauss, “Die Schweigsame Frau,” American Symphony Orchestra led by Leon Botstein, Bard SummerScape
Carlos Simon, “Requiem for the Enslaved,” Hub New Music and guest artists, Gardner Museum
Mykola Lysenko, “Prayer for Ukraine,” Boston Baroque led by Martin Pearlman
