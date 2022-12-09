fb-pixel Skip to main content

Best of the Arts
Best of the Arts 2022

Jeremy Eichler’s 10 memorable classical performances

By Jeremy Eichler Globe Staff,Updated December 9, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Bass-baritone Davóne Tines singing the title role in Anthony Davis's opera "X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X" at the Strand Theatre (photo by Kathy Wittman).BMOP/ Kathy Wittman

Berg, “Wozzeck,” Boston Symphony Orchestra led by Andris Nelsons

Piano Concertos by Ravel and Thomas Adès played by Kirill Gerstein, BSO led by Adès

Korngold, Symphony in F Sharp, Berlin Philharmonic led by Kirill Petrenko

Beethoven, Symphony No. 9, BSO led by Michael Tilson Thomas

Mahler, Symphony No. 6, BSO led by Nelsons

Anthony Davis, “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, BMOP and Odyssey Opera led by Gil Rose

John Harbison, “Winter Journey,” Collage New Music led by David Hoose

Strauss, “Die Schweigsame Frau,” American Symphony Orchestra led by Leon Botstein, Bard SummerScape

Carlos Simon, “Requiem for the Enslaved,” Hub New Music and guest artists, Gardner Museum

Mykola Lysenko, “Prayer for Ukraine,” Boston Baroque led by Martin Pearlman

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.

