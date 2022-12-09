fb-pixel Skip to main content

BEST OF THE ARTS 2022

Murray Whyte’s top 10 art exhibitions in 2022

By Murray Whyte Globe Staff,Updated December 9, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Brian Belott, "Dr. Kid President Jr.," 2022 (detail). Installation view, "To Begin Again: Artists and Childhood," the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston.© Brian Belott/photo by Chris Cardoza

“Philip Guston Now,” Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

“To Begin Again: Artists and Childhood,” Institute of Contemporary Art Boston

“Being Muholi: Portraits of Resistance,” Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

“Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern,” Clark Art Institute

“E.J. Hill: Brake Run Helix,” Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art

“Alex Katz: Theater and Dance,” Colby College Museum of Art

“Art of Ancient Greece, Rome, and the Byzantine Empire” galleries reopening, Museum of Fine Arts

“On This Ground: Being and Belonging in America,” Peabody Essex Museum

“Light, Space, Surface: Works from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art,” Addison Gallery of American Art

“The Great Animal Orchestra: Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists,” Peabody Essex Museum

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.

