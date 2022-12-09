Murray Whyte’s top 10 art exhibitions in 2022

“Philip Guston Now,” Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
“To Begin Again: Artists and Childhood,” Institute of Contemporary Art Boston
“Being Muholi: Portraits of Resistance,” Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
“Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern,” Clark Art Institute
“E.J. Hill: Brake Run Helix,” Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art
“Alex Katz: Theater and Dance,” Colby College Museum of Art
“Art of Ancient Greece, Rome, and the Byzantine Empire” galleries reopening, Museum of Fine Arts
“On This Ground: Being and Belonging in America,” Peabody Essex Museum
Advertisement
“Light, Space, Surface: Works from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art,” Addison Gallery of American Art
“The Great Animal Orchestra: Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists,” Peabody Essex Museum
Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.