There will be ‘Black Bird’ DNA in ‘Firebug’

I’m a fan of “Black Bird,” the chilling Apple TV+ miniseries adapted by Dennis Lehane from James Keene’s memoir “In With the Devil.” In it, Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) plays a slick womanizer in jail for drugs and guns who is given the chance for early release if he can coax a confession out of a serial killer.

Now Apple TV+ is bringing some of the team back together for another show, this one called “Firebug.” Written by Lehane, it’s inspired by the true story of Southern California arsonist John Leonard Orr, who’ll be played by Egerton.