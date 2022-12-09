Autoworkers vote to unionize EV factory in historic win for labor movement

Employees at Ultium Cells, a joint venture of GM and LG Energy Solution in Warren, Ohio, voted 710 to 16 to join the UAW, according to the National Labor Relations Board. That gives the powerful union a foothold in the new wave of EV component and assembly plants unleashed by historic clean-energy investments pushed by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

Workers at an Ohio plant that makes batteries for General Motors voted overwhelmingly to unionize the first factory originally built for electric vehicles and components, federal workforce officials said Friday, jump-starting the labor movement in the fast-growing EV industry and the fight against climate change.

Union officials have been worried about the future of the labor movement as automakers sprint toward zero-emission vehicles. Much of that work is slated for new facilities in the South — rather than the auto sector’s traditional geographic center in the industrial Midwest — where companies have eyed tax incentives dangled by governors and lower labor costs often attributable to less hospitable organizing environments.

Those facilities also need fewer workers, because EVs generally require far fewer parts than vehicles with internal-combustion engines. That translates to 40 percent fewer workers, according to Ford chief executive Jim Farley.

Labor officials have said that could spell an existential threat to autoworkers and their union. A UAW study in 2018 found that mass adoption of EVs endangered 35,000 jobs. Jobs in EV manufacturing pay $15 to $16 per hour, far less than the $30 hourly rates of Detroit autoworkers.