Encore Boston Harbor awarded state’s first sports wagering operator license

The Encore Boston Harbor in Everett has secured the state’s first sports wagering operator license, making it the first Massachusetts locale where bets can legally be placed on professional and college sports.
But it will still be a little while before wagering can begin.
The unanimous vote Thursday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission was just the next step for the casino, which is operated by Wynn Resorts, to dive into the world of sports betting. The commission plans to launch in-person sports gambling at Massachusetts’ three casinos — Encore, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, and MGM Springfield — starting in January, according to a statement from the commission, with a goal of early March for online betting.
Plainridge Park and MGM Springfield have not yet been approved for licenses.
To begin accepting bets, Encore, which opened in 2019, has to obtain a certificate of operations and “meet additional conditions,” according to the release.
“More information on a universal launch day for retail sports betting will be released in the coming weeks,” the statement said.
Massachusetts legalized sports betting on Aug. 1 following years of legislative back and forth, putting into motion a timeline that advocates hope will result in retail gambling by the time the Super Bowl rolls around on Feb. 12.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.