Encore Boston Harbor awarded state’s first sports wagering operator license

The Encore Boston Harbor in Everett has secured the state’s first sports wagering operator license, making it the first Massachusetts locale where bets can legally be placed on professional and college sports.

But it will still be a little while before wagering can begin.

The unanimous vote Thursday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission was just the next step for the casino, which is operated by Wynn Resorts, to dive into the world of sports betting. The commission plans to launch in-person sports gambling at Massachusetts’ three casinos — Encore, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, and MGM Springfield — starting in January, according to a statement from the commission, with a goal of early March for online betting.