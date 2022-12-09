FTX founder agrees to testify before House Committee

The answer as to whether embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will appear before two congressional committees next week is being played out on Twitter.

In an early morning post on Twitter on Friday, Bankman-Fried said he would appear Tuesday before the House Committee on Financial Services after days of being evasive on the matter. The hearing will focus on the sudden collapse last month of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that Bankman-Fried founded, amid allegations of the misappropriation of billions in customer money.

Bankman-Fried, 30, said in a post on Twitter that “there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like.”