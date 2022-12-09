Penguin Random House CEO steps down

Markus Dohle stepped down from his role as chief executive of Penguin Random House, the publisher’s parent company, Bertelsmann, announced on Friday, just weeks after an enormously expensive acquisition deal fell apart.

As the head of the largest publisher in the country, Dohle oversaw the attempted purchase of Simon & Schuster for $2.175 billion, a deal that the Justice Department sued to stop on antitrust grounds. The government won the case at the end of October, a ruling that cost Penguin Random House and Bertelsmann more than $200 million.

Bertelsmann, a German media conglomerate, said in a statement that Dohle was stepping down “at his own request and on the best of mutual terms.” He was also resigning from his seat on the Bertelsmann Executive Board, the company said.