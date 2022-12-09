Parents can feel envious and insecure, too. Here’s how to embrace your inner monster.

These emotions can run even higher this month. Maybe your kid can see where all her friends are — and where she isn’t — for a holiday party. Maybe other families are planning elaborate winter vacations while your biggest destination is the couch. If you have older kids, college acceptances (and rejections) are rolling in.

“I’m reliving all of these old emotions through my daughter,” my friend told me.

Last week, I texted with a parent-friend who has a daughter in my son’s sixth-grade class. We were saying how the stakes seem a little bit higher once kids leave elementary: Cliques crystallize. Kids get cut from teams. Differences in abilities — from sports to math to music — really bubble to the surface. And it can provoke ugly emotions of envy and insecurity, even for those of us who haven’t set foot in a middle-school cafeteria since “Clueless” came out.

It can level even the most evolved parent. A recent University of California, San Diego paper published in Basic and Applied Social Psychology found that envy is a common experience: More than three-fourths of participants reported feeling it in the course of a year (and, no surprise, it’s more common among women).

If you find yourself reaching for a schadenfreude cocktail this month while duplicitously hitting “love” on a neighbor’s Ivy League admissions letter, here are some ideas from two Harvard researchers who specialize in the science of envy and empathy. Erika Weisz is a social psychologist who studies pro-social behavior and motivation. Psychologist Jennifer Lerner is the Thornton F. Bradshaw Professor of Public Policy, Management, and Decision Science at the Harvard Kennedy School and was the US Navy’s first chief decision scientist.

“One thing that decades of research in psychological science reveals is that human beings have brains that like to compare,” Lerner says. “It’s a very natural thing for us to engage in what’s called social comparison processes.”

Spending a teeny bit too much time on this process? Read on.

Ugly thoughts don’t make you an ugly person. Secretly hoping that the cocky golden child on your kid’s soccer team gets cut doesn’t mean you’re flawed. You’re just human.

“My friends joke with me, whenever I say something a little rude: ‘Aren’t you an empathy researcher? You, of all people, shouldn’t have any of these types of negative emotions!’ I have them just as much as anybody else does,” Weisz says. “We derive a lot of our information about our status and safety within the world as a function of how we compare ourselves to others.”

Know the difference between envy and jealousy. Jealousy is the fear that someone will take away something you have, such as a job position, or even a mate. Envy is about wanting something you don’t have, and it’s not always a bad thing.

“[Envy] can be quite positive because it can motivate,” Lerner says. “But it can also be very destructive. In this age of social media, there’s a good deal of research documenting how toxic it can actually be to see all these pictures of people in their best moments. The unfortunate process that happens over and over again is one where you compare your insides to someone else’s outsides,” Lerner says.

We only see outcomes, Weisz says — which she calls “duck syndrome.” Weisz and I talked about that pang of feeling like someone else beat you to the punch: publishing an academic paper first, landing a book deal on the exact topic you’ve been daydreaming about for years. Their life seems charmed. What about yours?

The issue is: You have no idea how the status-sausage is really made. Who knows what they’re doing while you’re brushing your teeth? The star of your kid’s baseball team might practice all winter while yours wants to play trombone. The parent next door with the rolling green lawns might prefer to rake leaves all weekend while you watch “White Lotus.”

To get around this, compare yourself only to yourself (because that’s the only person you can control). Set personal benchmarks, if you’re the achievement-oriented type, and help your kids do the same.

“My general recommendation as an antidote to envy is to not compare oneself with others but instead to compare oneself to your own past. I think that’s the most adaptive approach to short-circuiting unhelpful envy,” Lerner says.

Diversify your identity. You wouldn’t put all your money in one stock, right? Don’t put all your chips in one identity bucket. It makes you too vulnerable to envy.

“If you see yourself as a wonderful sports parent, and then you see images of other sports parents on social media whose teams have a greater winning record than yours, it’s going to impact you much more than if you see parents who are engaging in musical performances with their kids. The social identity has to be meaningful to you for it to really strike you at the core, and that’s valuable to know, because it can be a strategy for becoming less influenced by these kinds of comparisons,” Lerner says.

To squelch the feeling, think beyond your envy niche: You’re more than just a soccer or a trombone parent, right? Maybe you’re really great at knitting or making new friends? This is especially helpful for women, who benefit from nurturing multiple roles over the course of a lifetime.

“There’s long been a theory that one of the reasons women tend to live longer than men is [because] women occupy more social roles than men do, on average. We have more heterogeneous identities. So many women identify as parents, as well as career people, as well as daughters and friends and have very large friendship networks,” Lerner says. “Remember that we each occupy multiple roles. A particular identity may become salient on social media, but that isn’t all of who we are. We can cultivate multiple identities as a stress-buffering tool to prevent envy.”

Don’t suppress the feelings. “A lot of the pain … around envy comes from feeling shame about feeling it in the first place,” Weisz says. Instead of berating yourself, accept why it happens: Humans tend to see achievement as a zero-sum game, like cavemen hunting for elusive food.

“It’s a survival tactic,” Weisz says. Protecting status is the modern-day equivalent of protecting oneself. Someone else’s win is our loss, because there’s not enough wins to go around.

Ask yourself: Does someone else’s gain really mean my loss? Usually, the answer is no. Once you realize this, you can begin to detach from envy.

“There’s room in the sandbox for everyone,” she says. “If a kid gets cut from a team this year doesn’t mean he won’t make it next year.” (Unless we’re talking about varsity high school athletics in certain towns, but that’s a different column!)

Dilute your envy with gratitude. Weisz’s work focuses on empathy — and rooting for friends even if you’re envious — but that isn’t always easy.

”To genuinely feel empathy, you have to be in a place emotionally to be ready to do that,” Weisz says.

If you can’t quite get there, focus on gratitude instead.

”Taking stock of the things that you have instead of the things that you don’t have is almost like a reprogramming of your attention,” Weisz says.

Moreover, we tend to look “upward,” she says, and compare ourselves against people who seem to have more, not less. Challenge that reflexive upward-looking envy by listing the things you do have and chronicling how far you’ve come. Write it down. Journal it. Refer to it often.

Remember: Nobody is winning all the time. Lerner suggests visiting the Instagram page of none other than Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana. This fall, Khurana posted his resume of failures: prizes not won, college and job rejections, a portrait of humdrum high school ordinariness. Check it out. Nobody is immune.

“Even for undergrads at Harvard who have experienced tons of successes, they were enormously touched by this. It really moved them, because no one is without rejections. No one is without failures,” Lerner says.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.