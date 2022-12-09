Acton police seek to charge elderly driver in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old boy

The complaint seeks to charge the woman with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a crosswalk violation, the statement said.

The driver, an 85-year-old woman from Maynard, was not identified because the request for a criminal complaint is pending in Concord District Court, police said in a statement.

Acton police are seeking criminal charges against an elderly driver for a hit-and-run crash last month that critically injured a 13-year-old boy, the department said Friday.

The crash occurred on Nov. 2 in the area of Great Road and Harris Street, where police and fire responded at 6:15 p.m. for a report of a crash, the statement said.

Advertisement

The boy, who had been in a crosswalk, was found suffering from serious injuries. He was treated at the scene and taken to a Boston area trauma center, police said.

The vehicle involved in the crash did not stop, police said. Investigators used surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify a vehicle of interest. Police later obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle, the statement said.

Acton police have remained in contact with the boy’s family and have kept them informed as the investigation has progressed, police said.

“This has been an intense and lengthy investigation, but we were committed to identifying the driver in this case,” Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said in the statement. “I want to thank the community and the victim’s family for their patience, and I commend our Acton Police investigators on their diligence and commitment to a difficult case.”





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.