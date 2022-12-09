Bag of powder suspected to be fentanyl found at Revere High School

“We are currently investigating this incident with the help of the Revere Police,” Kelly said Friday by e-mail. “The substance was a powder. The SRO [school resource officer] suspects it may be fentanyl but the police chief said the state lab needs to test it to determine what it is.”

The school system’s superintendent, Dianne K. Kelly, said the powder was given to Revere police and the incident is under investigation.

A powdery substance suspected of being fentanyl was recently found at Revere High School, officials said.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Advertisement

The small baggie of powder was found on the floor of a Revere High School classroom, according to an email obtained by NBC10 Boston.

Kelly declined to comment further on the incident.

“At this point, I can’t say more about the investigation,” she said. “We are working with the Police Department to plan next steps to ensure there are not drugs in our schools and we are working with the Revere Department of Substance Use Disorder and Homeless Initiatives to plan educational programming for our students and families, as well as for the larger Revere community.”













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.