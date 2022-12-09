Boston Public Schools looking into East Boston school bus incident

The mother called Boston police to report that her daughter was missing, after the child was not on the bus when it pulled up to her home on Bennington Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Boston police report.

“We take all incidents of this nature very seriously and we are investigating to help prevent incidents like these from happening in the future,” the school department said in a statement Friday.

Officers responded to the home, and the woman explained her daughter has autism and the bus drops her off at their front door everyday, police wrote.

The mother said the bus driver told her that daughter had gotten off the bus with a friend at Border Street, the report said.

The woman did not recognize the driver and thought it might be the wrong bus, according to police.

As the bus pulled away, the woman saw that its number matched the one her daughter takes everyday. She then called police to report her daughter missing, the report said.

As the woman and police spoke, the child arrived home. She said that she had gotten off the bus with a friend at Border Street, and the children walked around a McDonald’s restaurant, the report said.

“The victim stated nothing happened to her,” police wrote. “Officers observed the victim to be in good health.”

Boston EMS was called to evaluate the child. “EMS determined the victim to be in good health,” the report states.

The girl’s mother could not be reached for comment Friday night.

In its statement, Boston Public Schools reiterated that the safety and well-being of its students and staff are of the utmost importance.

“The district is committed to working directly with affected families to resolve any issues as they arise,” the statement said.

