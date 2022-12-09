Boston terrier rescued from pond by firefighters

On Oct. 31, members of the Tewksbury Fire Department were thanked for their assistance in rescuing a Boston terrier named Louie, who had been missing for two days. They were notified of Louie’s whereabouts after an eagle-eyed resident on McKenzie Circle noticed the little dog was stuck on a small mud island in Round Pond. Firefighters launched a boat to retrieve the stranded dog, and photos of the rescue were posted on Billerica & Tewksbury Animal Control Facebook page . “Soon after Louie was reunited with his owner,” the Facebook post said, along with the hashtag “#takesavillage.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

UBER ARGUMENT

At 3:39 a.m. Sept. 5, Norwood police received a 911 call about a disagreement that was escalating between an Uber driver and passenger on Prospect Avenue. According to the log entry, the Uber driver was trying to drop off the passenger at an address and the passenger was insisting that he didn’t live there. Police responded and spoke to both, and determined that it was all about a miscommunication about the street name. The two were sent on their way.

PUTTING A STOP TO ANNOYING PRANK CALLS

At 7:51 p.m. Oct. 1, Hingham police were notified that a Thai restaurant on North Street had been receiving harassing phone calls. Police were told that calls originating at the same phone number had been peppering the restaurant during business hours, and when the calls were answered, the person on the line would utter an insult and then hang up. Police were given the number and an officer contacted the person suspected of making the calls and advised them of the complaint.

Advertisement

PLAYING POSSUM?

At 7:41 p.m. Dec. 4, Stow police got a call from a resident of Harvard Road who was requesting the animal control officer come out to “remove a possibly dead opossum.” Police advised the caller that it’s not the animal control officer’s job to remove a dead animal from private property, but that of the homeowner. At that point, the caller said that the creature had just moved. The dispatcher told the caller that opossums have a tendency to feign death when threatened (thus, “playing possum”) and suggested the resident keep an eye on the animal and give it time to move along on its own.

NEEDS HIS COFFEE

On Nov. 10, Malden police shared photos of a man who is suspected of stealing “numerous packages” of coffee from a local store. Police said the thefts occurred over the course of several months. “We can’t make any promises, but if you recognize yourself in this post and want to make things right, come over to the Malden Police Station,” police tweeted. “In exchange for your cooperation, we will make every effort to buy you a cup of coffee from a local Malden business, as we recognize how important good coffee is.” Police noted that this was “a one-time offer” and urged anyone with information about the thefts or the man’s identity to contact lead investigator Detective David Yung at dyung@maldenpd.com.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.