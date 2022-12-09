Growing up fast

“I need your help because my dad left his job and is looking for another job,” she wrote. “He didn’t find one yet, but I hope he finds one soon, so if you can, please help my dad by praying for him to find a new job.”

The letters are short, to the point, printed neatly in pencil. One is from a 10-year-old girl, asking not for presents, but for help.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

“And,” she added, “I wish this Christmas will be great this year.”

The second is from a girl of 11, writing for her sister, 8, her brother, 6, and for their mother.

“My mom is sick and loves us,” she told Globe Santa. “She goes to chemo every month and is a fighter. My siblings and I love her. Christmas isn’t about gifts. I just want my mom healthy. My baby brother is stuck to her like glue when he’s home from school.

“She does a lot for us and asked me to write this letter, but I don’t want to be selfish. I know my siblings loved their gifts last year and still play with them today. I know my siblings will appreciate anything. Thank you.”

These letters to Globe Santa are composed with care, infused with concern; it’s easy to forget they are written by children. Children who have assumed adult responsibilities, who are mature beyond their years, who for any number of reasons have had to grow up — fast.

The eldest of three sisters, in her letter to Globe Santa, wrote, “I see my mom crying because she does not have enough money. I heard her praying to God to buy a house one day and to pay her debt. I wish God will listen and one day I get to have my own room. I wish one day I get to play, run in my own house without having to be quiet because the owner is sleeping, and I can’t be loud.

“Santa, please tell God we need his help,” she added. “I know you are close to him. For me I don’t ask a lot.”

Some of the guardians writing to Globe Santa for younger siblings are barely past childhood themselves.

“Two years ago,” a sister-turned-guardian wrote in October, “my little brother and I’s mom died of cancer. Today, Halloween, October 31st, is also our mom’s birthday. She would have been 40 years old.

“We miss her a lot, and Christmas won’t be the same without her,” she said. “But we will move forward and think of our mom with love and happiness instead of sadness.

“I do the best that I can,” she said in closing, “But I know that with you, Globe Santa, we can give my brother a Christmas he will never forget.”

This is why Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, exists. It’s what the fund-raising is for. It’s why donors by the tens of thousands, most of whom are individuals, have been giving what they can, helping make it happen, for 67 years.

Because delivering boxes of books to read, games to play, and toys to play with is also delivering a message to children and families in Greater Boston: Sometimes kids need to be just kids.

Kids like this 10-year-old girl. “I only have my mom to take care of me and sometimes it’s hard for her because I’m a girl, and girls need lots of stuff like hair products,” she wrote.

The problem, she said, is that her mom is busy. “My mom has lots of things to do. I always ask for attention, but it’s hard for her to give me attention because she needs to focus on her work and things like that.”

The solution, she said, is “a gift from Globe Santa,” because then she would have lots of things to do. (“And if I can’t have one, I understand,” she added.)

For further clarity, she provided Globe Santa with illustrations, two colored-pencil sketches. Before Globe Santa and after Globe Santa: One showing a bored, fidgety child and harried mom; the other, a happy child and happy mom. Peaceful co-existence, thanks to Globe Santa.

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.