Historic Andover Inn reopens after more than two years

After being closed for more than two years because of the pandemic, the Andover Inn started welcoming the public back through its doors on Nov. 14. The inn features 30 guest rooms, Samuel’s restaurant, and event space for groups of up to 50 people. Room rates range from $209 to $319 per night and will fluctuate with the seasons.

“President George H.W. Bush would stay at the inn from time to time while serving on the school’s Board of Trustees,” said Tracy Sweet, chief communications officer for Phillips Academy/Andover.

The historic Andover Inn, on the 500-acre campus of Phillips Academy Andover, has had its share of celebrity guests over the years. While President George Washington was not among that notable number, another President George did sleep there.

Opened in 1930 as the Phillips Inn and renamed the Andover Inn a decade later, it is owned by the private co-ed high school, but independently managed by the Waterford Hotel Group.

The building’s classic New England architecture and the quaint campus setting has even caught the eye of Hollywood. The campus became a stand-in for Harvard University in the 2009 film “The Invention of Lying” and actors Jennifer Garner and Ricky Gervais dined on the patio and shot scenes for the film at Samuel’s restaurant — named for Phillips Academy founder Samuel Phillips.

“We are eager to welcome the local community and travelers back to the Andover Inn,” Sweet said. “For decades, the inn has been an integral part of the town and a regional landmark. Its staying power can be attributed to its history, location, and ability to evolve.”

In preparation for the reopening, staff has been busy giving the entire place a thorough cleaning and restocking. Sweet described the inn’s November reopening as “soft.”

“Samuel’s restaurant will have a limited menu — mostly burgers and salads — with evening hours only. We hope to expand the hours over time, but it will depend on resolving the staffing and supply chain issues facing the hospitality industry at large. Once fully staffed, it will employ 40 people.”

Catered meetings and social events are not scheduled to begin until Sept. 1, 2023.

“Generations of area people have held baby showers, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, and gatherings in the intimate event spaces at the Inn,” Sweet said. “The inn is currently booking such gatherings for next fall.”

This is not the first time the Andover landmark has closed.

“It was closed from 2009 to 2010 for a multimillion-dollar renovation,” Sweet explained. “The plan is to do another renovation in the winter of 2023, but this time the inn won’t close. The restaurant will be refreshed with paint and new carpeting, while the guest rooms will be fully updated, but in a phased manner so the hotel will be open throughout.”

Restaurant hours, a menu, and hotel booking information is available at andoverinn.com.

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.