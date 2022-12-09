Man killed after being hit by commuter rail train in Melrose

A man was was struck and killed by a MBTA commuter rail train in Melrose, officials said.
Emergency personnel responded to the area of West Foster and Berwick streets at approximately 11:30 a.m., after a man was struck by a westbound train, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available on Friday night.
