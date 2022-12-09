McKee will hold inauguration at R.I. Convention Center rather than outside State House

Sheaff said the decision had nothing to do with the encampment outside the State House. On Wednesday morning, members of McKee’s staff began distributing notices to the more than 30 tents outside the State House, ordering many unhoused individuals to leave the State House’s grounds within 48 hours with a deadline of 9 a.m. on Friday.

The event is being moved inside “due to the extremely cold weather that we usually experience on Inauguration Day in early January,” spokesman Matt Sheaff said.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee will hold his Jan. 2 inauguration ceremony at the Rhode Island Convention Center, breaking with the tradition of the governor giving inaugural speeches outside the State House, a spokesman said Thursday.

Many of the those sleeping in the tents have been outside the State House for up to three months. The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is demanding that McKee rescind his order to evict the homeless people living in tents outside the State House.

Sheaff said the Convention Center is usually the backup location for the inauguration in case of inclement weather, and he noted there have been times in the past when the inauguration was not held at the State House.

He said the governor expects there to be some inaugural activities at the State House later in the day. But no details of the inauguration were immediately available.

McKee, a Democratic former lieutenant governor, stepped in to serve as Rhode Island’s 76th governor after former governor Gina M. Raimondo became President Joe Biden’s secretary of Commerce, and he had a sunny day for his inauguration ceremony outside the State House on March 7, 2021.

McKee won a full four-year term in the Nov. 8 election, beating Republican Ashley Kalus, 57.9 percent to 38.9 percent.

In January 2015, below-freezing temperature and the threat of light snow had state officials thinking about moving Raimondo’s inauguration ceremony inside to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. But with snow falling and temperatures dipping below 20 degrees, Raimondo stood on the south steps of the State House, as volunteers handed out free blankets, coffee, and hand warmers to help spectators make it through the hourlong ceremony.

In January 1993, inclement weather forced the inauguration of Governor Bruce Sundlun and other general officers from the south steps of the State House to Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

And in January 1999, Governor Lincoln C. Almond’s inauguration ceremony was held at the Convention Center for the first time because a restoration project made it impossible to hold on the south steps of the State House.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.