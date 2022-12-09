New England’s last remaining pay phones are things of beauty — if you look at them right

So say the Internet’s most loyal fans of the analog technology, some of whom are young enough to have missed their pre-cellphone heyday. And they’re doing it by paying tribute to them on social media, before they’re gone forever.

But just because pay phones have become all but obsolete, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t appreciate — or even pay tribute to — these relics of a bygone era.

Once a necessity for staying connected away from home, the region’s pay phones serve vastly fewer customers than they used to, now that most people on the move make calls on their smartphones. (If they even make calls at all — or carry loose change, for that matter.)

“To me, it doesn’t really matter if it’s in really bad condition or one that’s still pristine and working,” said one 24-year-old from the Boston area, who runs an artistically curated Instagram account, called New England Payphones. “It’s just neat that they’re still here.”

The Instagrammer, who didn’t want to use her name to preserve the account’s anonymity, first started posting pictures of pay phones on street corners in Boston, rest stops in New Hampshire, and at suburban liquor stores around two years ago.

She’s since shared more than 450 images of them in various states of disrepair from around the region.

She was inspired, she said, by other accounts dedicated to found objects in the urban wilds, like ones that share photos of bollards, manhole covers, or even discarded Fireball “nips.”

She built up an audience on the platform and now publishes user-submitted pictures complete with their exact addresses, in case viewers want to see them for themselves — and perhaps try plunking change into them to make a call.

The project has given her a look at how quickly these artifacts are disappearing.

“Sometimes people submit a photo, and then over time someone else submits a photo of the same phone a year later, and it’s just a husk,” she said.

At their peak, more than 2 million pay phones dotted the US, according to a 2018 Federal Communications Commission report. By 2016, there were fewer than 100,000 in good working order, and more vanish every day.

Exactly how many survive is hard to say. And if you do happen to find one, chances are it’s in rough shape, with rusty components, missing buttons, and the receiver dangling by a cable.

In Massachusetts, officials don’t track how many pay phones are currently in use. A spokesperson for the Department of Telecommunications and Cable could only confirm that there are nine companies registered to operate them in the state.

But some corners of New England appear to be better homes for pay phones than others.

New Hampshire rest stops and parks tend to be reliable spots to find pay phones in decent condition, most likely because travelers could need one to make calls in remote areas where cell service is subpar, the Instagrammer said.

In Maine, a state-run program established in 2006 set up dozens of so-called public interest pay phones, which are free for local and emergency calls.

The visionary behind the New England Payphones account isn’t the only person who has felt compelled to catalog and preserve the memory of the technology.

Another budding archivist is 17-year-old Thomas Bonavita, a New York resident who runs an Instagram account of his own, called Long Island pay phones.

Bonavita has been compiling a Google map of confirmed pay phone locations across the country, including in New England.

As a fan of “dying tech” like fax machines and dial-up Internet — despite never having to rely on either himself — Bonavita said he hopes the devices can survive for the sake those who may need them.

“What about low-income households? What about people who run out of minutes on their cellular plan?,” he said. “It adds up when you think about it.”

Practicality aside, cities have found creative ways to repurpose, rather than scrap, derelict pay phones in recent years.

In a 2012, the Somerville Arts Council invited residents to turn more than a dozen of them into creative dioramas for its Phone Art Box Project.

That same year, Boston officials floated the idea of turning neglected pay phone kiosks into Wi-Fi hotspots, a precursor to the city’s Wicked Free Wi-Fi program.

For the person behind the New England Payphones account, though, pay phones can be appreciated on their own as simply windows to the past. And many have stories to tell.

At the pay phone at the Intervale Scenic Vista in North Conway, N.H., for example, one can’t help but imagine the countless travelers who likely made calls to loved ones while gazing out over the White Mountains.

The same goes for a phone at the Charlestown Navy Yard, which has a view of the Boston skyline.

One of her all-time favorites is a dilapidated pay phone at an abandoned Exxon station in Ayer, Mass., which sat in front of a beat-up old fence draped in bare, scraggly branches.

Stretched out behind it was a cemetery lined with gravestones.

She snapped a photo of in November two years ago, and posted it to her account the following October.

The image included a solemn note about its fate: “Payphone has since been removed.”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.