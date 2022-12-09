fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck in Tewksbury flown to trauma center

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 9, 2022, 20 minutes ago

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Main Street in Tewksbury Friday evening and flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The person was struck in the area of 270 Main St. at 5:08 p.m., Tewksbury police said in a statement.

The person suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to a trauma center. Their condition was not known.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

