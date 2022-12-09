The temperature will be in the 20s on Sunday morning with a flow of air from the north.

One thing is for sure: It will be a much chillier pattern than we have seen so far this early winter season. Temperatures up to now have been running several degrees above average, but colder-than-average conditions are arriving this weekend.

You’ve probably heard there might be some snow in New England this weekend but if you’re excited to use the snowblower, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer.

There will be a strong area of high pressure over eastern Canada nosing its way into northern New England. This high will drain in colder air from the north, setting the stage so that any precipitation that does fall later this weekend would most likely be in the form of snow.

Advertisement

The gradient between the high to the north and a storm system out to sea tomorrow will likely increase the cloudiness. There could be some spotty snow or rain showers, especially along the coast, in the afternoon. On Sunday another system moves in from the west.

You can see on the radar loop below the blue and indication of snow approaching Southern New England. But one thing also to notice is that the aerial coverage of this precipitation is decreasing as it moves closer to the coast. Sometimes these systems can actually completely fall apart before ever reaching Eastern Massachusetts. This is why the forecast will indicate a chance of snow, but it’s not written in stone.

An area of snow approaching from the west this weekend will likely fall apart as it reaches the coastline. TropicalTidbits

The most likely timeframe for any activity will be Sunday afternoon through the first part of Sunday night. by Monday I expect sunshine to return, although temperatures will remain below average staying in the 30s. If there is some accumulation it would be a coding to half an inch or so.

Early next week a continued northerly flow will keep temperatures at or just below seasonal norms. I still don’t see any big snow storms in sight, however. If you want snow, the place to be is going to be out in parts of California and the West, where multiple feet of snow will be falling this weekend The skiing in places like Lake Tahoe will be epic. Those of us out here who enjoy winter sports will just have to wait a little bit longer.

Advertisement