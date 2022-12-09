Drivers killed in wrong-way crash in Charlton identified

Police have identified the drivers killed in a wrong-way crash in Charlton on Wednesday.
Around 11:27 a.m., Susan Celauro, 63, of East Norwich, N.Y. was driving a Subaru Legacy west on the eastbound side of Route 20 when she crashed into a Honda Fit and a tractor-trailer hauling a large boat, police said.
The driver of the Honda, Alexander Owanisian, 35, of Southbridge, was pulled under the trailer and dragged for a short distance, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Celauro was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 29-year-old man from Mystic, Conn., was not injured, police said. The crash is under investigation.
