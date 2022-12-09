Drivers killed in wrong-way crash in Charlton identified

Police have identified the drivers killed in a wrong-way crash in Charlton on Wednesday.

Around 11:27 a.m., Susan Celauro, 63, of East Norwich, N.Y. was driving a Subaru Legacy west on the eastbound side of Route 20 when she crashed into a Honda Fit and a tractor-trailer hauling a large boat, police said.

The driver of the Honda, Alexander Owanisian, 35, of Southbridge, was pulled under the trailer and dragged for a short distance, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Celauro was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she was pronounced dead.