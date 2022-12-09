‘We’re retraumatized at every incident’: City Council hearing spotlights toll of gun violence

The charged hearing at the Frederick Pilot Middle School in Dorchester centered on the testimonies of dozens of residents, many of whom had lost a family member to gun violence, as well as intense questioning of city officials and advocates by councilors.

“They say because we live in a certain zip code, we’re marked for death,” said Grace Richardson, a Dorchester resident whose son Christopher was shot and killed on his way to work in 2017 .

Shootings are down in Boston this year, but a City Council hearing on gun violence Thursday night served as a stark reminder that, for those who live in the most impacted neighborhoods, the fear of being shot is a real and too-familiar threat.

Black and brown faces filled the auditorium, a sharp indicator of which communities in Boston are hardest hit by gun violence. The walls were decorated with phrases like “tenacity,” “active listening,” and “safe space,” and attendees were not afraid to speak up: applause, “amens,” and hums of affirmation rang out across the packed room in support of nearly every speaker.

During her testimony, Richardson demanded to know why police don’t address the fear of violence among children and teenagers more directly; for example, by giving away mace or pepper spray.

“What are you going to give to our children who may even be arming themselves... [because they] are scared to death to walk the streets?,” she asked.

Like many residents, City Councilor Brian Worrell, a co-organizer of the hearing who served as chair, was personally affected by gun violence growing up, and has spoken openly about its continued impact on his life.

At a Nov. 2 City Council meeting, Worrell choked up as he described the anguish of his most recent loss, the shooting of Herman Maxwell Hylton, a popular Roxbury barber nicknamed Max.

He “was shot twice while doing what he loved: cutting hair and building community. And the sad thing is that this story, my story, isn’t unique in our neighborhoods,” Worrell said at the meeting.

In an interview Wednesday, the Dorchester city councilor said his memory of Hylton is part of what fuels his commitment to crafting long-term, effective solutions to gun violence.

“How many lives could the city of Boston have changed the trajectory of, if the investments were made and they were intentional?” Worrell asked. “At the root of the gun violence is a lack of investments in these neighborhoods.”

Overall, Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan have seen a drop in shootings compared to last year — the numbers are down 10.8 percent, 27.8 percent, and 33.3 percent respectively, according to data from the Boston Police shooting dashboard. But more than 65 percent of all shootings in Boston since October have occurred in those neighborhoods, amplifying a perception that violence is up and increasing the odds that news of yet another shooting will bring residents a flood of painful memories.

“It’s a balancing act, because ... if you live in neighborhoods where this kind of violence happens, every homicide and shooting brings you back to that moment,” said Rufus Faulk, director of the city’s Office of Public Safety and a panelist at the hearing.

Faulk abandoned his planned Powerpoint to talk candidly about his own experience losing family and friends to gun violence, and to name what he thinks the city can do better.

“It feels like we’re in this constant state of Baghdad, like we’re in a war-torn area every time because we’re retraumatized at every incident. And that makes it, as service providers, difficult as well,” he said. “If we’re expecting the system to save us, we’ll always be disappointed. But the system has to — has to — provide resources equitably ... so in that vein, from the mayor’s office, we are talking about how do we address those gaps sustainably, so we’re not [still] here five years from now.”

In her testimony, Shamika Woumnm pointed to programs geared toward people who were recently incarcerated as a potential area for investment, specifically for youthful offenders, or minors ordered to serve an adult sentence in prison for a serious crime.

“If you go to prison at 17 and come home at 27, you’re still 17,” Woumnm said. “You could be 30 in age, but mentally, you’re not there.”

Richardson’s proposed strategies focused on children and teenagers, a demographic that has seen skyrocketing rates of involvement in gun violence this year.

“Vocational education. Where is it?,” she asked. “Vocational education is STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math] education. Our kids should be able to get jobs... [and] we need the city of Boston to address the special education to prison pipeline.”

Panelists from Boston Public Schools described their efforts to utilize violence prevention and intervention strategies in schools. They stressed that, particularly for young students, the approach must be holistic.

Chief of Student Support Jillian Kelton emphasized that creating an atmosphere of safety at school “doesn’t just mean that they walk in and there’s a metal detector.”

Rather, students should feel “comfortable sharing with a teacher what’s going on in their lives,” Kelton said. She added that part of creating that feeling of safety requires hiring more faculty that look like the student body and reflect its diversity.

“We have to retain those educators of color,” she added. “Our young people are hurting, and we have to create spaces for them in our schools and in our communities that recognize that.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.