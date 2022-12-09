What’s next for the homeless people outside the State House?

My colleague Alexa Gagosz reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is demanding that McKee’s administration rescind the eviction notices and has threatened to take legal action.

First, attorney Richard Corley is asking a Superior Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order to block the removal, and that request is expected to be heard sometime this morning.

Governor Dan McKee’s administration has told individuals in a homeless encampment outside the State House that they’ll be evicted this morning, but there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the situation.

Meanwhile, the administration maintains that many of the people who have been staying in tents outside the State House have already been moved into emergency shelters. Spokesman Matt Sheaff said the administration is hopeful that others will also agree to move to a shelter today.

It’s unclear exactly how many people have been sleeping outside the State House – the numbers can vary night to night depending on the weather and other circumstances – but some have been living in tents there for several months.

Members of McKee’s administration handed out the eviction notices on Wednesday, offering to connect individuals with shelters in the area.

State leaders have struggled to address homelessness even as they have made millions of dollars available to add beds at shelters over the past 18 months. In November, McKee announced another $1.4 million to offer another 77 beds. At the time, the administration said that there were more than 1,000 operational beds at shelters across the state.

However, many homeless people shun shelters for a variety of reasons, mainly for safety concerns. At encampments, they often have a community of friends who look out for each other. At shelters, their cots are next to strangers, and they worry about being attacked or their possessions stolen. Some have pets that are not allowed in shelters.

The bigger picture: With temperatures expected to dip below freezing over the next week, the administration is facing a bigger challenge than just the optics of the situation outside the State House.

