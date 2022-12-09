Man, 26, found guilty in 2019 East Boston crash that killed R.I. woman, 20

Prosecutors said Etheridge was speeding down Bennington Street around 1 a.m. when his vehicle hit several parked cars, flipped, skidded across the roadway, and ultimately struck a concrete barrier, trapping the occupants inside. Police have said previously that Etheridge was driving as fast as 90 m.p.h.

Dylan Etheridge was found guilty in Suffolk Superior Court in connection with the May 5, 2019 crash that killed Amber Pelletier, 20, of Central Falls, R.I.

A 26-year-old man was convicted Thursday of manslaughter while operating under the influence and other charges stemming from a 2019 crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a young woman, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

Pelletier, who was in the back seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. Etheridge, authorities said, fled the scene on foot before the arrival of first responders. A second passenger in his car was severely injured but survived.

“This man’s reckless and senseless actions left one person dead and another seriously injured and endangered every motorist and pedestrian in the vicinity that day,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden in a statement.

“We’re grateful for the jury’s work and their verdict and we will continue to support the individuals and families impacted by this tragedy,” Hayden said.

Etheridge’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Sentencing is slated for Dec. 16, prosecutors said. Etheridge, who’d been free on bail, was taken into custody after the verdict came down, according to legal filings.

Hayden’s office said that roughly eight hours after the crash, detectives learned Etheridge had checked himself in to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

The surviving victim, who was also being treated at Mass. General, spoke with detectives and identified Etheridge as the driver, prosecutors said. Etheridge’s blood was also recovered from the steering wheel at the crash scene, according to Hayden’s office.

In addition to the manslaughter count, Etheridge was also convicted Thursday of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury, legal filings show.

