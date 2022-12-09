‘Harry & Meghan’: Here are some of the biggest revelations from the Netflix special so far

The first three episodes were released Thursday, with the next volume set to come out on Dec. 15. Here are the biggest revelations we’ve learned thus far.

The pair, who live in California with their two children, are doing so with the release of “ Harry & Meghan ,” the new six-part Netflix docuseries about their life and relationships with the media and their respective families.

After years of being scrutinized by the press and public, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are sharing their own side of the story with the world.

Episode 1

Harry and Meghan met over Instagram

The couple traced the beginning of their relationship to a modern way of meeting: Social media.

The show Meghan starred on, “Suits,” had just been renewed for another season, and she was intent on “being single, [and having] fun girl time.”

But “then came H ... talk about a plot twist.”

Harry said he was scrolling through Instagram when he came across a video of Meghan and a friend.

“Who is that?” he recalled thinking.

The friend later sent Meghan an email on behalf of Harry, saying that “Prince Haz” follows her, and that he was “dying” to meet Meghan.

They shared initial texts and details of their first date

After connecting over Instagram, Harry and Meghan exchanged numbers. Soon, they decided to meet up in person for a first date.

“So come on — what u doing tomorrow night? Hope you’re having fun over there!” Harry texted Meghan, who was visiting London for Wimbledon.

Meghan responded that she had dinner plans, but could “maybe do drinks” the next night.

“You’re ON!” Harry responded.

They met at Dean Street Townhouse — and Harry was late. Meghan said she was annoyed at first, believing it was a sign that he was “one of the guys who has so much of an ego that any girl would sit around and wait.”

But, Meghan said, she turned out to be wrong. She described Harry as being “so refreshingly fun” and that the two were “child-like together” that evening.

The date went so well that they got dinner again at the same place the next night.

“That’s when it just hit me, like this girl, this woman, is amazing — is everything I’ve been looking for,” Harry said.

Harry said there’s a pressure for many people in his family to marry someone who “fits the mold,” but that he doesn’t fit into that category.

“My mum [Princess Diana] certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — with her heart,” he said. “And I am my mother’s son.”

Harry said he doesn’t have ‘many early memories’ of Diana

Harry said it was a “gradual” experience learning that his family wasn’t like others.

From what he can remember, his childhood was “filled with laughter, filled with happiness, and filled with adventure.” But Harry said he lacks “many early memories” of his mother.

“It was almost like, internally, I sort of blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh; her cheeky laugh,” and Diana telling him “‘you can get in trouble, just don’t get caught,’” he said. “I will always be that cheeky person inside.”

The majority of his memories “are of being swarmed by the paparazzi.”

“There was always a public pressure, with its fair share of drama, stress, and also tears. And witnessing those tears. I could always see it on my mum’s face,” Harry said. “I guess those are the moments where I thought ... ‘What am I? Who am I? What am I part of?’”

Harry quickly learned about what ‘women marrying into this institution’ faced

Harry said it was through his mother, who he noted “did such a good job in trying to protect us,” that he learned about “the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

He brought up the infamous “Panorama” interview that Diana gave after her and Charles had separated. Harry said while it was clear now that “she was deceived” into giving it, “she spoke the truth of her experience.”

“I remember thinking, ‘How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?,’” he said.

Harry said he was terrified Meghan would be driven away by the media, and knew that they had to keep the relationship quiet for as long as possible.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum,” he said. “I knew that I had to do everything that I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Harry and Meghan took a trip to Africa together after only meeting twice

With Meghan on hiatus from work the summer they met, Harry invited her to spend time with him in Africa — despite the two only having just met. Harry was going to be doing conservation work in Botswana, and Meghan agreed to tag along.

They would be living in a tent for several days together, a thought that scared Meghan at first.

“What am I doing? What if we don’t like each other? And then we’re stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent,” she said.

But the relationship bloomed.

“We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world and the media sort of joined in,” Harry said.

Meghan said it was “so overwhelming to be out there and to be in our little tent.”

Episode 2

Harry told Meghan not to engage with the paparazzi

When news first broke that Harry and Meghan were dating, Meghan said they “felt tremendous relief,” but it wasn’t long before a “frenzy” began.

Meghan described one instance in Toronto involving tabloid photographers, where she smiled and stopped to greet them.

“I was like ‘Oh, thanks, stay warm guys.’ And I remember H saying the next day, ‘You can’t talk to them,’” she said.

Meghan said she was “trying to be pleasant” and never had to deal with press attention like that before.

Harry warned her that “the UK media are saying you love it” and that the press would use that against her.

Meghan said she was stalked and harassed by the press while living in Toronto.

Her house was surrounded, members of the media knocked on neighbors’ doors and paid them to install surveillance equipment, and her face was splashed across tabloids.

All of the attention forced the set of “Suits” to cage in the trailers. Meghan repeatedly asked for help from police, but it was only after she received a death threat that she finally got security.

“Everything about my life was suddenly getting more insular,” she said.

Meghan said the racism she endured from UK media was ‘horrible’

Meghan, who is biracial, said growing up in Los Angeles, her mom, Doria Ragland, would tell her stories about taking Meghan to the grocery store, and women going up to her and asking, “Whose child is that? You must be the nanny. Where’s her mom?”

It was “very different to be a minority, but to not be treated as a minority right off the bat,” Meghan said. She reflected on another moment where a woman screamed the “N-word” at her mother, which Meghan had never heard before.

“Obviously, now people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK, but before that, most people didn’t treat me like a ‘Black’ woman, so that talk didn’t have to happen for me,” Meghan said.

Ragland said in hindsight, she’d go back and have that conversation with her daughter if she could.

Once the negative press attention began — Meghan cited racist headlines about her being “Straight out of Compton,” which she said was factually incorrect — Ragland told Meghan that “this is about race.”

Up until then, Meghan said she “genuinely didn’t think about” how race factored in.

Meghan recalls meeting Kate for the first time

Queen Elizabeth II was the first senior member of the royal family that Meghan met, which she said was a shock to her system. She thought Harry asking her if she knew how to curtsy “was a joke” at first.

“Now I’m starting to realize this is a big deal,” Meghan said she recalled thinking at the time.

Meghan didn’t meet Catherine, now the Princess of Wales, and Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, until later, when they came over for dinner.

Meghan said she was wearing ripped jeans and was barefoot.

“Like I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said. “I guess that I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

Meghan being an actress was the ‘biggest problem’ the royal family had with her

Harry said when his family first met Meghan, they were all “incredibly impressed” with her.

But he said his family was also dismissive of Meghan because of her career.

“The fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else in the beginning,” Harry said.

Meghan said that the “actress thing was the biggest problem — funny enough.”

“There is a big idea of what that looks like from the UK standpoint — Hollywood — and it was just very easy for them to typecast that,” she said.

Meghan and Harry shared the details of their proposal

As Harry and Meghan grew closer, he “fell head over heels in love with her.”

“My heart told me she was the one I was going to spend the rest of my life with, and then once I got to know her even more, my head then told me, well she’s absolutely perfect for the role as well,” Harry said.

Harry said he wanted to propose “earlier” than he did. But because he had to ask for permission from his grandmother, he “couldn’t do it outside of the UK.”

The two had an engagement party before the news was eventually announced, where everyone in attendance dressed in animal onesies. Meghan and Harry dressed as penguins because “penguins mate for life,” a friend said.

Episode 3

Meghan said she didn’t have a relationship with half sister, Samantha Markle

Meghan said she believed the UK media wanted her mom’s side of the family to “be the ones that all of this drama could be stirred up with.”

“And suddenly, you just have my mom, whose classy and quiet and there, and then you have the other side of my family that is just acting differently,” she continued.

One of the most vocal family members in the press was her half-sister, Samantha Markle, who Meghan said she “hadn’t seen for over a decade.”

“[It] felt like she was everywhere. I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people that you raised me and you’ve coined me ‘Princess Pushy?’” Meghan said. “I hadn’t had a fallout with her. We didn’t have a closeness to be able to have that.”

In a statement, Samantha Markle said she “maintains that she and Meghan had a close relationship until 2018, and that the media fabricated quotes that have been attributed to her.”

Meghan was close, however, with Samantha Markle’s biological daughter

Despite not having a relationship with her half sister, Meghan developed a close bond with Samantha Markle’s biological daughter, Ashleigh Hale.

“We just hit it off,” Meghan said. “I think we both craved the same thing. I wanted a sister, and she was like a little sister.”

Hale and Meghan first connected over long e-mails, and eventually talked on the phone regularly. They soon began going on vacations together.

“She takes on a lot of roles for me. There’s a sister element. There’s something maternal. She’s a best friend. She’s kind of all the things,” Hale said.

But after the news broke about Harry and Meghan, Hale said Samantha Markle, “very quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about” Meghan.

“What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment and it felt like no matter what I said, her perspective didn’t change and seemed to get angrier and bigger,” Hale said.

They eventually stopped talking.

Meghan and Harry were discouraged from inviting Hale to the wedding

Meghan said as the wedding drew closer, she began “turtling” behind the scenes.

Hale said her communication with Meghan started to become “less and less frequent,” and her “impression was that her relationships were being managed on some level.”

Harry said they shared a small communications team with Prince William and Princess Catherine, which was a “huge undertaking” to manage both. As a result, Meghan said, the team was not able to sufficiently explain to the press why Hale would be invited to the wedding but not her half-sister, Samantha Markle.

“With Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding,” Meghan said, explaining that her and Harry called Hale on speaker phone to walk her through how the assessment was made.

Meghan called the experience “painful.”

Hale said she was “hurt on some level but understood where it was coming from.”

Meghan said her fashion choices in the UK were strategic

Meghan was seen as breaking tradition and royal protocol early on, in particular when she leaned into causes like with the #MeToo movement.

But she had to learn how to act and what to wear all on her own.

When it came to fashion, Meghan said she tried to never stray from breaking the mold and instead adhere to protocol the best she could to “fit in.”

This meant that when she was in the UK, she “rarely wore color.”

“There was thought in that, to my understanding. You can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event,” Meghan said. “But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other, more senior members of the family. So I was like, ‘Well. What’s a color that they’ll probably never wear?’ Camel, beige, white.”

Meghan details the fallout with her father, Thomas Markle

Earlier in the series, Meghan said she was a “daddy’s girl [her] whole life,” and that she bonded with her father over their passion for theater and the arts.

But a week before the wedding, her relationship with her father — who was supposed to walk her down the aisle — deteriorated.

Meghan said the couple received a call from their communications secretary that a story would be coming out about how her father, Thomas Markle, had been “staging pictures and taking money from the press,” including photos of him exercising, reading books about Britain, and looking at a website about the wedding.

When Meghan called her father about it, he denied doing so, but she said “it felt really cagey.”

The story exploded worldwide, days before the wedding, and Meghan said Thomas Markle didn’t pick up any of her calls.

It was only through TMZ, she said, that she learned he would not be attending her wedding. After it was reported he would not be in attendance because he was in the hospital, Meghan said she repeatedly reached out to no avail. Meanwhile, she said, “the world was watching this drama play out.”

Eventually, she received a text back, but she believed his phone was compromised.

“My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses ... this was just the opposite,” Meghan said. “And it called me Meghan. All my friends call me Meg, and my parents call me Meg. I was like, ‘That’s not my dad.’”

Meghan said she “never spoke to him.”

“She had a father before this, and now she doesn’t have a father. And I shoulder that because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad,” Harry said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.