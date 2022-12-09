Kyrsten Sinema leaving Democratic Party and registering as an independent

In the op-ed, she explained her decision to move away from the Democratic Party, writing that there is “a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering.”

Sinema, who announced the decision as President Biden enters the second-half of his presidential term, made the declaration Friday in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic and interviews with CNN and Politico .

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has often bucked her party with her unpredictable approach, announced she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent in a move that complicates the slim majority Democrats retained in the recent midterm elections.

She added that “neither party has demonstrated much tolerance for diversity of thought” and that both the Republican Party and Democratic Party are “catering to the fringes,” in the opinion piece published Friday.

“I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview on Thursday.

Sinema told Tapper that she has “never fit neatly into any party box,” but that she has “never really tried” and doesn’t want to.

“Removing myself from the partisan structure — not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the country, who also are tired of the partisanship,” she said.

Her decision to depart from the Democratic Party is unlikely to sway the power balance in the next Senate. Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory Tuesday by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff election, and would still retain a voting majority even without Sinema, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaker.

The first-term senator told Politico that she will not caucus with Republicans, and she also suggested that she intends to keep voting the same way she has since she won election to the Senate in 2018, after previously serving several terms in the House.

“Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she said. “I don’t anticipate that anything will change about the Senate structure ... I intend to show up to work, do the same work that I always do. I just intend to show up to work as an independent.”

Both Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin have often been a thorn in President Biden’s side in terms of getting key parts of his agenda passed. For instance, Sinema played a major role in scuttling voting rights legislation in January. She also deflated liberal activists’ hope of raising the minimum wage, giving a thumbs-down on the Senate floor.

“When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans,” Sinema wrote in her op-ed. “That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

She concluded: “I registered as an Arizona independent.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.