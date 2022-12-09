Brittney Griner is coming home, but dozens more Americans are being wrongfully jailed overseas

But for several dozen other American families with loved ones detained on foreign soil, there will still be an empty chair at the holiday table, a missing piece of lives that won’t be made whole. They may not be as famous as Griner, but they are every bit as beloved by those they left behind. And they must not be forgotten.

The return of WNBA star Brittney Griner means, as her wife said, their family will be whole again this holiday season, and the news of her release from a nine-year Russian prison sentence gives all Americans a reason to rejoice.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap for the notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, the so-called “merchant of death,” who had served less than half of a 25-year sentence on counts that included conspiring to kill Americans. But even more important, he’s a man with friends in high places in Russia’s government and military intelligence agencies. The prevailing wisdom among foreign policy experts is that Griner’s arrest at an airport near Moscow in February on charges of entering the country with illegal vape cartridges containing less than a gram of cannabis oil was no random arrest. Nor was her quick-paced show trial for what was hardly the crime of the century.

Russia had found itself just the kind of high-value target it needed to pull off a potential prisoner swap for a man whose expertise is in acquiring essential armaments, at a time when weapons would be desperately needed to pursue Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine. That assault was launched shortly after Griner’s arrest. Her recent transfer to a notoriously harsh prison colony upped the ante for US negotiators, who had been pressing for the release of fellow US detainee Paul Whelan, a former Marine sentenced to 16 years of hard labor on trumped up espionage charges.

“We never forgot about Brittney. We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan, who’s been unjustly detained in Russia for years,” President Biden said in remarks at the White House Thursday. “This was not a choice of which American to bring home. … Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney. And while we have not succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

Not mentioned at Biden’s news conference was Marc Fogel, a history teacher from Pittsburgh who the State Department has also deemed wrongfully detained since his arrest in August 2021. Fogel is serving a 14-year sentence after being arrested at a Moscow airport with medical marijuana in his luggage, which he reportedly used after a spinal surgery.

Whelan and Fogel are part of a growing number of Americans being wrongfully detained by state actors, according to a report released this fall by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, founded to honor the memory of New Hampshire journalist James Foley, who was captured and killed by Islamic State terrorists in Syria. The organization tracks both hostage takings and wrongful detentions by foreign governments.

Its most recent report found that “detentions in Iran, China, Venezuela, Syria, and Russia account for 75 percent of US nationals currently wrongfully detained.”

And while the State Department doesn’t provide a running list of wrongfully detained Americans, the Foley Foundation’s September report put the number at 65. Since that report, however, seven Americans jailed in Venezuela (including five oil company executives) were swapped for two nephews of the wife of the Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro. The two had been jailed since 2015 on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions.

Four other Americans remain detained in Venezuela.

What the State Department does do is designate those it deems “wrongfully detained” — a designation that transfers the case to the special envoy for hostage affairs. That raises the detainee’s profile and sets up a process for engaging with family members and keeping them apprised of developments.

An executive order issued by the president in July empowers the administration to use sanctions against countries that engage in the process of randomly arresting Americans and attaches the equivalent of a warning label to those countries for would-be travelers. Burma, China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela all earned that designation.

The Foley Foundation continues to advocate for creating a new position of deputy assistant to the president and special coordinator for detentions to further elevate the issue within the White House and to advocate for those without a ready fan base. It’s an idea worth considering as it would provide a level of assurance to concerned families that their pleas were being heard at the highest level of government.

Brittney Griner faced a terrifying personal experience with grace and determination. But the very fame that made her an appealing target for the Russians also meant she had high-profile and intensely public support from her WNBA teammates, NBA players, and her family.

Many others still behind bars on foreign soil for no good reason are not so lucky. But they should not be forgotten in the midst of celebrating Griner’s return. Bringing them all home should be everyone’s mission.

