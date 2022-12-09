A disturbing new normal: antisemitism

Not only is the former practiced by bigots who pretend they are not antisemitic, but it greatly fuels the other strains of antisemitism.

The valuable Associated Press article “Fears grow about the normalization of antisemitism: Celebrities’ actions have outsize impact” (Page A18, Dec. 4) curiously failed to mention the two elephants in the room: today’s most virulent form, anti-Zionism, and the acceptance of antisemitism within Congress, most prominently practiced by members of “The Squad.”

Anti-Zionism, certain voices in Congress contribute to rise of hatred

Further, until recently, members of Congress who voiced antisemitism were sidelined. Today, even the leaders of their parties fear them, and some have even been praised as “valuable members” and rewarded with seats on important committees.

Both those elephants must be recognized and addressed.

Alan Stein

Natick

The writer is the founder of PRIMER-Massachusetts: Promoting Responsibility in Middle East Reporting.





Unwarranted criticism of Israel infects the media

One of the primary sources of antisemitism is the obsessive, often-unwarranted criticism of Israel that infects the media. I’ve often seen hosts on MSNBC, for example, discussing events related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and seeming to call on critics of Israel, rather than supporters, for background information.

If there is an assumption that Israel is committing crimes, this assumption results in hatred of Jews.

I invite The Boston Globe to examine its own editorial output on the subject and, if the scales appear to be weighed against Israel, take actions that would level the coverage playing field.

Fairness toward Israel in the media would do more to eliminate antisemitism than all the hand-wringing commentary decrying this age-old scourge.

Larry Shapiro

Calgary, Alberta





MLK was alert to this ‘normalization’ half a century ago

So many people are suddenly fearful about a normalization of antisemitism. Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with great wisdom and prescience, foresaw this “recent” concern more than 50 years ago when he said in Cambridge, “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you’re talking antisemitism.”

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.