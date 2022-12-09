East Boston High’s gains can be replicated across BPS

Christopher Huffaker and Adria Watson’s front-page article on East Boston High (“High school’s transformation may offer some lessons for BPS,” Page A1, Dec. 2) highlights one of the many stories of school improvement we’re seeing across the Boston Public Schools.

It’s time we focus on what is working within individual schools to inform the way forward for the district. The success at East Boston High School shares common strategies that initiate and sustain school improvement: strong leadership and shared ownership; meaningful teacher collaboration; effective use of data; academic rigor and student support; and effective family and community partnerships. These strategies are research-supported and replicable and should be elevated at every opportunity so that more schools can make more progress for their students.