East Boston High’s gains can be replicated across BPS

Christopher Huffaker and Adria Watson’s front-page article on East Boston High (“High school’s transformation may offer some lessons for BPS,” Page A1, Dec. 2) highlights one of the many stories of school improvement we’re seeing across the Boston Public Schools.
It’s time we focus on what is working within individual schools to inform the way forward for the district. The success at East Boston High School shares common strategies that initiate and sustain school improvement: strong leadership and shared ownership; meaningful teacher collaboration; effective use of data; academic rigor and student support; and effective family and community partnerships. These strategies are research-supported and replicable and should be elevated at every opportunity so that more schools can make more progress for their students.
As a partner to the Boston Public Schools for more than two decades, I am not naive to the challenges facing our city’s schools. However, I have seen over and over again the power of elevating promising practices like East Boston’s and believe that sharing these stories is a critical step in spreading progress.
Marinell Rousmaniere
CEO
EdVestors
Boston
The writer is a Hyde Park resident and parent of two BPS students.