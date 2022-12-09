Why can’t the US immigration system be more like Canada’s?

But it’s a long shot and the window to act during the lame-duck session is closing — it’s more of a Hail Mary pass at this point. The proposed framework would enact wide-ranging measures that would expedite the processing of asylum applications, legalize more than 2 million “dreamers” — the population of immigrants without legal status who were brought to the United States as children — and provide an increase of at least $25 billion for border security, among other policies still in flux.

For the first time in roughly a decade, there is a real chance that US senators will strike a significant bipartisan deal on immigration.

Advertisement

It boggles the mind that the last time the US immigration system was overhauled in such a substantial way was in 1986. President Ronald Reagan enacted sweeping legislation that legalized nearly 3 million undocumented people. Meanwhile, there are roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the shadows, with about 7 million of them participating in the workforce. And immigration court cases, immigrant visa applications processing, and the adjudication of asylum claims are beset by persistent backlogs.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Congress’s longtime paralysis to fix our notoriously dysfunctional immigration system seems even more irrational when considering how other countries manage migration flows. Just look to Canada for a reminder of what’s possible when lawmakers focus on policy over deeply anti-immigration politics.

Nearly 1 in 4 Canadians is an immigrant, a significant demographic milestone for the country. Canada’s census agency estimates that the share of immigrants could grow to represent a third of the population in two decades. In 2021, Canada admitted a record number of new permanent residents: more than 400,000, which represents more than twice the number admitted in 2020 and roughly 20 percent more than in 2019. Nine out of 10 people entering the workforce in Canada are new immigrants, also a new record.

Advertisement

What gives? For one, the politics of immigration isn’t as divisive and polarized as it is here. Canadians overall approve of their government’s immigration policies. According to an independent survey conducted by a nonprofit polling firm, about 70 percent of Canadians support current immigration levels, a record number in the 45 years since the firm has been doing similar surveys. Crucially, a lot of the discourse around immigration is centered on economics. “Immigration is the single factor driving economic growth, and the market right now is calling for more immigration to meet labor market needs,” Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, told The Canadian Press.

An intentional push to welcome new immigrants has also been key in Canada, as well as keeping an uncomplicated and fast-moving immigration system. The Canadian system selects immigrants for their economic contribution, favoring foreigners who are educated and entrepreneurial in fields with critical workforce needs, such as the trades and health care. A new policy outlined last month set the goal to admit a total of nearly 1.5 million immigrants between next year and 2025.

As a result of all these factors, more migrants are setting their sights on Canada, including those who traditionally have moved to the United States, such as Mexicans. In 2022, more than 8,000 Mexican citizens have sought refugee status north of the United States, a number that’s almost five times higher than last year and more than double the number in 2019, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Congress currently faces a classic “don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good” scenario with the deal being negotiated at the eleventh hour of the lame-duck session. Time is running out and a compromise deal is better than no deal. Just legalizing the 2.3 million dreamers would add $1.2 trillion to the US domestic gross product over a decade and more than $200 billion in net fiscal contributions, according to estimates.

While not everyone thinks the Canadian immigration system is the end-all, be-all, Canadians do understand the basic math behind their current demographic trends: There are nearly 1 million job vacancies so the country needs more people to meet those labor market demands. How rational of them.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.