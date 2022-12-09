After 14 years with Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts dons a different jersey as Padres introduce their new shortstop

It also was a day the 30-year-old shortstop never expected would happen.

“This is a great day,” Bogaerts said. “I have a lot to be thankful for.”

SAN DIEGO — It was jarring to see Xander Bogaerts smiling on Friday afternoon as he put on a pinstriped San Diego Padres jersey with his familiar No. 2 on the back and shook hands with team chairman Peter Seidler.

It was once his intention to retire as a member of the Red Sox but the team never made a contract offer that approached that of the Padres and their aggressive president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller.

“This is the right piece to get us over the top,” Preller said.

The 11-year, $280 million contract Bogaerts agreed to on Wednesday has full no-trade rights, a $5 million signing bonus, and yearly salaries of $25 million. Bogaerts will be 41 when it wraps up.

After a 14-year stint with the Red Sox that started when he was 16, Bogaerts felt he had little choice but to change teams following months of fruitless negotiations.

The Sox offered Bogaerts a six-year, $160 million deal that perhaps could have been increased over time with further negotiations. But the Padres were at the head of a group of teams offering at least $200 million. For Bogaerts and agent Scott Boras, it was clear the Sox did not value their shortstop to the degree other clubs did.

The Padres had a long playoff run last season, beating the Mets in the Wild Card Series before upsetting the Dodgers in the Division Series. They were then stopped by the Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

Their hope is that Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star who earned two World Series rings with the Red Sox, will be the player who gets them over the top. The Padres have never won the World Series and their last pennant was in 1998.

It could be a tight window. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can opt out of his contract after the 2023 season and All-Star left fielder Juan Soto will become a free agent following the 2024 season if he does not agree to an extension.

Bogaerts has played only six games at Petco Park in his career, the last coming in 2019. The Padres host the Red Sox for a three-game series May 19-21. San Diego would then play in Boston in 2024.

