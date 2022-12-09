American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died while at Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands in Doha, Qatar.
Wahl’s brother Eric, posting on Instagram, wrote that Grant Wahl was given CPR and taken by Uber to a hospital, where he died, according to his wife, infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder. Wahl, a renowned soccer writer for Sports Illustrated for more than two decades until he was fired in 2020 following complaints about management, had gone to the World Cup to work both for CBS and his own subscription newsletter.
Wahl, 48, last tweeted late in Friday’s match. His death has since been confirmed by NPR, with US Soccer putting out a statement expressing its heartbreak and that ”Grant’s passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest and respect for our beautiful game.”
U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022
He made headlines early in the tournament by trying to enter a Cup venue in a rainbow T-shirt, “in support of LGBTQ rights in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.” Wahl reported he had his phone taken from him during a long confrontation at the stadium media entrance, though he was eventually allowed to enter without changing the shirt.
“I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” Eric Wahl said in his post, noting he is gay. “My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed.”
Eric Wahl wrote that he and his brother’s widow had spoken with the State Department, and that Dr. Gounder had also spoken to the White House and chief of staff Ron Klain.