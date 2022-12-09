fb-pixel Skip to main content
World Cup

Argentina overcomes the Netherlands in penalty kick shootout in World Cup quarterfinals

By Steve Douglas Associated Press,Updated December 9, 2022, 20 minutes ago
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrated after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against the Netherlands.Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands, 4-3, in a penalty shootout Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

