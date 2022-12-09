Charley Hoffman, Ryan Palmer lead QBE Shootout with a 56 in a scramble

NAPLES, Fla. — Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are making their 10th appearance in the QBE Shootout. Friday marked their first time as partners, and they posted a 16-under 56 in a scramble format for a two-shot lead.

They combined for 10 birdies and three eagles at Tiburon Golf Club and missed the tournament record for the scramble format by one shot. Palmer set that record in 2019 when Harold Varner III was his partner.

“Ryan told me at the beginning of the week we need to tie his record of 17 under,” Hoffman said. “All in all, we put ourselves in great positions to make birdies. I would say very low stress all day long.”