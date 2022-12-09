Connor Clifton, who was drafted by the Coyotes, believes he made the right choice becoming a Bruin

The lowly Coyotes picked Clifton in that spot, eventually brought him to the desert for three summer development camps, and then, by his interpretation, he was the blip that drifted off their radar. By the time Clifton graduated from Quinnipiac in the spring of 2017, he said, there had been nearly a full changeover in Arizona’s management and scouting, leading in part to his decision to exercise his right to become a free agent that summer.

Had time and circumstances played out differently for Clifton, 27, he still might have been here in the tiny-and-tidy Mullett Arena, but instead suited up in the Coyotes’ home colors.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Connor Clifton, the 133rd pick in the 2013 draft, was scheduled to play his 180th NHL regular-season game with the Bruins Friday night.

“So through those four years, everything changed a lot,” Clifton mused Friday, following the Black and Gold’s morning workout. “The guys that drafted me were all out of there, so I wasn’t that high a priority for them.”

The collective bargaining agreement allows players selected in the amateur draft to declare free agency once completing four years of college-level play following their draft year. According to Clifton, he always intended to see his four years through at Quinnipiac, where he began weeks after the June 2013 draft. The ever-changing circumstances of the Coyotes made his free agency decision all the easier.

“I think they asked if I wanted to go play on an ATO is Tucson — after my fourth year, set to be a free agent,” said Clifton, recalling that he wasn’t interested in the amateur tryout offer. “So I had two AHL offers, and I took Providence.”

The other club in the mix, Clifton recalled, was Binghamton, affiliate of the Devils. He grew up in Long Branch, N.J., so signing with the “home” team didn’t lack appeal, but he opted for the Bruins as the smarter career-path decision.

“It was just a better fit in Providence, honestly,” noted Clifton, who signed his first NHL deal, a two-way offer, with Boston upon completing that one AHL season. “Just a better fit. The Bruins didn’t have many [right-shot] defensemen in the system at the time, too. My whole time in Providence, if I wasn’t playing, we dressed six lefties.”

Hard to imagine his career arc calculations paying off any better. Clifton has since gone on to make himself a regular in the Bruins’ blue-line six pack and now, five years after leaving Quinnipiac, he is on target again for free agency.

Unless he comes to terms with the Bruins in the coming months, Clifton could leave July 1, the Bruins receiving nothing in return for a player who this season has logged a little less than 20 minutes of ice time per game. Among the Bruins’ backliners, that ranks third behind Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

Clifton, with McAvoy recovering from shoulder surgery at the start of the season, often partnered with Lindholm in what was an effective No. 1 pairing. Of late, Clifton has been riding with Derek Forbort, with coach Jim Montgomery more inclined to keep his two horses, McAvoy and Lindholm, paired in the No. 1 unit. All subject to change, of course.

Montgomery, two months into his first season on the Boston bench, has been impressed by Clifton, even if he still sometimes strays from the game plan.

“I think he started the year really well — I think his confidence took off because he got opportunities [paired with Lindholm] he hadn’t seen before,” said Montgomery. “Now that we have six healthy defensemen, his minutes have come down a little, but he still plays a lot, and he still helps to impact the game at the offensive end and defensive end.”

Some of Clifton’s penchant for freelancing, said Montgomery, was evident in Monday night’s home loss to the Golden Knights.

“I think he wanted to impact the game and not take what was there,” said Montgomery. “I think that’s where the term ‘Cliffy Hockey’ came about, but I think the last game [a 4-0 win Wednesday against the Avalanche in Denver] he was really good. Players will go through stretches when they fall off a little but, but his little bit has been pretty acceptable.”

