fb-pixel Skip to main content
World Cup

Croatia stuns Brazil on penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals

By Tales Azzoni Associated Press,Updated December 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Croatia players rushed the field after their team beat Brazil in a penalty-kick shootout.Darko Bandic/Associated Press

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champion, 4-2, in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo, and Marquinhos later hit the post.

Neymar had scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th minute.

Neymar’s goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face Argentina or the Netherlands.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video