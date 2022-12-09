For Hingham’s Lilly Reale, a dramatic comeback was the perfect way to win the NCAA women’s soccer title

UCLA prevailed 3-2 in double overtime with Reale, a former Globe All-Scholastic for Hingham, playing a pivotal role at center back for the national champions.

The top-seeded Bruins trailed North Carolina, 2-0, in the 80th minute when Lexi Wright scored to give UCLA life. Then with 16 seconds left in regulation, the Bruins netted the equalizer off a corner kick to force overtime.

Hingham’s Lilly Reale is still in the midst of processing the comeback she and her UCLA women’s soccer teammates pulled off Monday in the Division 1 national championship.

“I’m still in shock from the whole thing,” said Reale. “I wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way though. It shows the grit and resilience of our team and to put it on display in the biggest situation, it was amazing.”

Reale had a decorated career at Hingham, earning All-American honors before continuing her soccer journey at UCLA. The 5-foot-9 defender was a starter last fall as a freshman and took her game to new heights this season, capturing the Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

During UCLA’s run to the national title — the second in program history — Reale played every minute on the back line and was the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the College Cup.

“It validated the work me and my team put in,” said Reale. “It meant a lot and it showed how far and how hard we’ve worked this season. It was an honor and it was a representation of our whole back line.’

Reale’s family made the trip from Hingham to Cary, N.C., for Monday’s national title game, offering support and then celebration once UCLA completed the improbable comeback.

Lilly’s younger sister, Sophia, was in attendance. Sophia led Hingham to the Division 1 state title last month and is committed to join Lilly at UCLA next fall.

“I was so lucky to have them there,” said Lilly. “It was so surreal having that moment with them. It meant a lot to me.”

After flying back from North Carolina to Los Angeles on Tuesday, Reale finished her final exams and celebrated with teammates on campus this week. On Saturday, she will fly back to Hingham for winter break with the discussion points already in place.

“This is a fun time for me to go home and catch up with family,” said Reale. “I think this national championship is going to be a topic in our conversations for a while.”







