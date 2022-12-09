Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara edge Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at Grand Prix Final

Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone to the Grand Prix season when they overcame two bobbles in their free skate, set to the musical project “Sleeping at Last,” to score 214.58 points. That beat out Knierim and Frazier, who made a pair of costly mistakes in their free skate and finished with 213.28 points.

Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in Turin, Italy, in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships.

“I was really happy about winning but I lost to the pressure and thought we might have lost because of my mistakes,” said Kihara, who along with Miura will now look toward the world championships on home ice in March in Saitama, Japan. “It’s been about two years since I last made a mistake so that made me panic. After that, I don’t remember the details.”

Knierim and Frazier still became the first U.S. pairs team to medal at a Grand Prix Final, while Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii edged compatriots Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini to give Italy its first medal at the event.

“Every moment on the ice is special,” Knierim said. “Those moments are very limited in life as a skater in your career.”

In the women’s competition, world champ Kaori Sakamoto of Japan leads after the short program with a score of 75.86 points. Mai Mihara is second with 74.58 while Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx broke up a Japanese sweep of the top three spots with Rinka Watanabe in fourth and 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito in fifth.

The rhythm dance also took place Friday and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada scored 85.93 to edge the U.S. team of Madison Chock and Evan Bates by less than half a point. Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are in third.

The competition concludes Saturday with the men’s and women’s free skates and the free dance.