Neymar ties Pelé's scoring record, but again left in tears by World Cup defeat

It was his third failure at a World Cup, and his only triumphs with the national team are the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when Brazil won its first gold medal in soccer.

Again there was disappointment instead of joy at the end of a World Cup for the team’s biggest star. Again, he couldn’t lead Brazil to a major title.

Neymar walked off the field in Al Rayyan, Qatar, with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face.

Advertisement

Neymar, 30, said it wasn’t the time to talk about his future with the national team.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to talk about it right now,” he said. “It would be too hasty to come here and say that this is it, but I can’t guarantee anything. I have to take some time to think about it. I’m not closing any doors to the Seleção, but I’m also not saying 100 percent that I want to be back.”

Neymar scored Friday to move level with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals, but the Seleção ended up losing to Croatia, 4-2, in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Neymar never had a chance to take a penalty after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their spot kicks.

“He would have taken the fifth penalty,” said Brazil coach Tite, who said after the loss he will step down after six years in charge. “That’s the one with the most pressure, and he would be the player with the most quality and mental preparedness to take the shot.”

Advertisement

Neymar scored his goal in extra time with a right-footed shot after getting through the defense and dribbling past the Croatia goalkeeper to match Pelé’s record. He entered the tournament two goals shy of the milestone, and scored his 76th in the round of 16 against South Korea after returning from an ankle injury.

The 82-year-old Pelé showed his support to Neymar from his hospital bed in Brazil, where he was improving while being treated for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19.

“I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil. We both know that this is more than a figure,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our biggest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our teammates of today, the next generations and, above all, everyone who loves our sport.

“Unfortunately, this is not the happiest day for us,” Pelé added. “My record was set almost 50 years ago, and nobody had managed to get near it until now. You got there, kid. That shows how great your achievement is.”

Brazil was close to returning to the semifinals for the first time since 2014, but instead Neymar looked in anguish from midfield as Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic equalized in the 117th minute.

Fan briefly interrupts Argentina-Netherlands

A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands in Lusail, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.

Advertisement

The game resumed after a short break. The Dutch would score twice, equalizing in an 11th minute of second-half injury time, but Argentina won, 4-3, on penalties to set up a semifinal with Croatia.

Coach downplays Ronaldo row

Cristiano Ronaldo did not threaten to leave the World Cup after being dropped from the starting lineup to play Switzerland in the round of 16, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said in translated comments, dismissing reports in Portuguese media. Santos did acknowledge his star player was “not happy” to be told he was not in the starting lineup in a private meeting hours before the game. Ronaldo’s replacement Gonçalo Ramos scored three goals in 6-1 win. The all-time leading scorer for Portugal came off the bench in the 74th minute. Santos declined to say if he would change the team and restore Ronaldo to face Morocco, which is seeking Saturday to become the first African nation to reach the semifinals. Cameroon (in 1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010) all lost at the quarterfinal stage . . . England coach Gareth Southgate has nothing to tell his players just before they leave the locker room to play defending champion France and tournament leading scorer Kylian Mbappé in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Asked what he would say in a final pep talk to the team before the match, he replied “nothing at all” as he turned to England captain Harry Kane, who was sitting beside him at the prematch news conference. “Harry does it.” Southgate’s strategy was forged in a long playing career that included 57 games for England, two of them at the 1998 World Cup. “Frankly, there are lots of times when I played when the managers spoke at that point and I thought, ‘I’m ready, all you can do is mess it up for me now.’ ”