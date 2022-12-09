No matter the situation, the fiery Croatians always have a shot

“Pride, courage, faith,” declared coach Zlatko Dalic after his men had earned a Tuesday date with Argentina, which dispatched the Netherlands, 4-3, in a shootout after squandering a late two-goal lead. “And the Croat always succeeds.”

So of course the Checkerboard Crew took it down to penalty kicks yet again on Friday in their World Cup quarterfinal against favored Brazil. And of course the Croatians got it done, this time by a 4-2 count after equalizing at 1-1 with less than five minutes to play in extra time.

It’s not that the Croatians don’t know how to win a soccer match in regulation. They did put four goals past the Canadians, after all. But where’s the drama in that? Why be mundane at the Mundial?

The Croatians succeed by wearing you down and then ripping your heart out. Four times during this Cup and last, they’ve gone to a shootout, and four times they’ve prevailed. In 2018 they outgunned the Danes and Russians to get to the semis, where they beat England in the 109th minute after falling behind.

This time, they rallied to expel Japan as goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic stopped three bids, then took out Brazil by making all four kicks after Livakovic had stoned Rodrygo to start.

“We are raised as fighters, giving our best,” said Livakovic, who made 10 saves to give his teammates a chance to go the distance and beyond. “And that’s the recipe for success.”

Croatia, whose entire population is a third of São Paulo’s, traditionally punches well above its weight. In 1998, its first Cup appearance as an independent country, it blew out Germany, took eventual champion France to the wire then beat the Netherlands for third place.

That team was dubbed ‘The Fiery Ones’ and the nickname endures. The Croatian flame, though, is controlled and constant. Their players don’t get rattled by falling behind, even when time is dwindling as it was Friday.

Brazil, it seemed, had taken control on Neymar’s spectacular goal at the end of the first extra-time period when he gathered a pass from Paqueta, shook free of defender Borna Sosa, sidestepped a lunging Livakovic, and calmly roofed the ball.

Problem was, there still were at least 14 minutes more of extra time and the Brazilians seemed unsure about how to kill them off.

“I don’t agree we were disorganized,” said coach Tite, who resigned shortly after the match. “We were defensive, we had players that put high pressure at the front. We tried to retain the game.”

But his canary-colored charges still were caught on the counter. Croatian captain Luka Modric got the ball out to Mislav Orsic, who’d just come on. Orsic then crossed to Bruno Petkovic, whose shot deflected off Marquinhos’ leg and past keeper Alisson in the 117th minute.

The Brazilians, who’d seemed convinced that Neymar’s strike would be sufficient, were in shock.

”It was in our hands,” said midfielder Casemiro. “It escaped there. It’s a hard moment.”

For the Croatians, it was the moment they count on.

“When it comes to penalty shootouts,” said Dalic, “we become the favorites.”

Knowing that they have Livakovic on the line gives the Croatian shooters the luxury of not having to be perfect from the spot. But they still take their penalties not just with conviction, but with certainty.

All four of them drilled home their chances — Nikola Vlasic and Lovro Majer down the middle, Modric and Orsic to the left. Casemiro and Pedro made theirs to keep the Brazilians alive, but when Marquinhos put his off the left post you could hear the doink in Rio.

“All defeats are painful, especially when you have a goal, a dream” said Casemiro as the Brazilians went out in the quarters for the fourth time in the last five global tournaments.

It’s been two decades since the country that gave the ‘beautiful game’ its fun and flair has won the Cup, and it might be the last best chance for Neymar, who wept while the Croatians celebrated around him.

Had Argentina not buckled down and booted the Dutch, it would have been the last one for Lionel Messi, its 35-year-old centerpiece who lacks only a Cup triumph to complete his resume.

Messi did everything he could for the Albiceleste against the Oranje, setting up Nahuel Molina for the first goal in the 35th minute and scoring the second on a penalty kick in the 73rd. That should have been enough, but Argentina let it slip away.

Wout Weghorst, who’d just been sent on to spark the moribund Dutch, got one back on a header in the 83rd. Then he produced the equalizer 11 minutes into stoppage time, when Argentina was snookered by a skipping free kick.

So it went to extra time and to a shootout, just as it had in the 2014 semis where the Albiceleste also triumphed. This time, the hero was keeper Emiliano Martinez, who hadn’t made a save all match but denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis to start.

With Messi leading off, the Albiceleste made their first three and Lautaro Martinez converted the fifth.

“We had to suffer,” Messi said. “But we got through.”

If Argentina wants to win its first Cup since the Maradona days of 1986, it will have to be prepared for another 120 minutes of suffering and another shootout on Tuesday. That’s the Croatian way.

“This is not the end,” Dalic declared. “We are moving on. We can achieve a lot.”