Ravens likely to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback after Lamar Jackson misses a third practice

“It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday, yes,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson is listed as doubtful on the injury report, but there’s been little indication that the 2019 NFL MVP has been recovering quickly enough to play this weekend after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s 10-9 home win against the Denver Broncos.

Lamar Jackson missed a third straight day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, and coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely start Sunday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore did rule out cornerback Daryl Worley with a hamstring injury.

For the Steelers, linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable after two days of being limited at practice. The Steelers have won 3 of 4 since the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year returned from a pectoral injury.

Leading receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is also questionable for Pittsburgh.

Saleh confirms Mitchell’s condition

As his team continued preparations for Sunday’s AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell is dealing with some blood clots, as ESPN and SNY reported Thursday.

“It’s shocking because you’re not expecting that,” Saleh said. “You’re expecting something completely different. But just thankfully for him, he’s got a chance and we’ll get him back soon.”

Mitchell’s father, John, told ESPN his son has clots in a lung and calf, and the condition, which is hereditary, is being treated with medication and won’t threaten his playing career.

Titans owner discusses GM firing

Amy Adams Strunk’s evaluation of Jon Robinson’s performance as Titans general manager never stopped, and the Tennessee controlling owner said she saw no reason to wait once she decided her franchise needed a change. Robinson was fired on Tuesday despite never posting worse than a 9-7 record and going 69-47 with six straight winning seasons. The Titans are 7-5 this season.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got to make hard decisions,” Strunk told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “Once I made the decision, I was like, ‘I can’t sit on it. I’ve got to go ahead and do it to be fair to Jon.’ It just didn’t seem like the right thing to do to drag this along.”

Cooper’s questionable

The Cleveland Browns could be without star Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper, who leads Cleveland with 61 catches, 832 yards, and 7 touchdowns, didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Cooper’s injury, only saying it happened near the end of Thursday’s workout. Stefanski said Cooper will receive treatment and the team will “see where it lands.”

Cooper was briefly in the locker room after practice Friday and said “should be” when asked if he’ll be able to play.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (sprained big toe) is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice. Lawrence missed two days of practice, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense.

Coach Doug Pederson seemed to downplay the injury a bit, saying: “You’re talking about a toe here.”

The Jaguars also waived running back Darrell Henderson, whom they claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams last month.



