St. Mary’s girls’ basketball struggles to pull out a season-opening win vs. Woburn

“The start was not really what we were looking for, especially against a team like Woburn,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said. “We were just going too fast and making a lot of unforced errors. I thought in the second half we missed some shots, but we settled the game down a lot.”

A 14-9 run in the third quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from senior Kellyn Preira, provided the the boost the Spartans needed to hold off Woburn, 50-48.

Trailing visiting Woburn by nine points in the second quarter, and by two at the half, the top-ranked St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team needed to figure things out quickly to open defense of their Division 3 state title Friday night.

Advertisement

Preira provided 14 points and fellow seniors Niya Morgen (17 points) and Yirsy Queliz (15) applied pressure on both sides of the ball. The trio combined for 46 of the team’s 50 total points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But early in the first half, most of the scoring came from the Tanners (0-1). Senior Amber Hayden scored 10 in the first quarter, including converting a four-point play, and sophomore Mckenna Morrison scored 11 in the first half.

“They’re a fundamentally-sound, very well-coached team,” Newhall said of the Tanners. “They run very good sets, they’re crisp, they set good screens, people are where they’re supposed to be, people come off screens ready to score . . . I thought for the most part they were hitting shots that we were at least running out at. They were challenged shots.”

In the second half, the Spartan defense tightened up. St. Mary’s finished with 16 steals, including five from Morgen, and executed in transition. After taking the lead at 35-33, the Tanners tied the game before Preira drilled a 3 to give the Spartans the edge heading into the fourth.

Advertisement

“We practice that every day: how to play defense, how to play in your face, how to play on the ball, how to play off the ball,” Newhall said.

Though Woburn kept the game close at every turn, the Spartans held on. With four minutes left, Queliz knocked down a step-back 3 to beat the shot clock.

“There were a couple of big shots that she made tonight,” Newhall said of Queliz. “They weren’t the easiest shots she took all night.”

The Spartans hit their free throws late (7 of 8 from the line in the fourth quarter). Despite a deep three from Hayden to cut the lead down to two with seconds to go, there wasn’t enough time for the Tanners to complete the comeback bid.

Morrison scored a game-high 20 points, and Hayden finished with 13 for the Tanners.

Blue Hills 32, South Shore Voc-Tech 20 — Bella Sulfaro scored 15 points and notched six rebounds, leading the Warriors (1-0) in a Mayflower win. Junior Bridget Devine added six points and five blocks.

East Bridgewater 64, Stoughton 35 — Sophie Bradbury (28 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) led the No. 9 Vikings (1-0) to a nonleague win. Phoebe Katilus added 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals.

Framingham 62, Attleboro 29 — Katie Regan (20 points), Allie Regan (19 points, 7 steals), and Selina Monestime (11 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks) took charge for the No. 18 Flyers in their season-opening nonleague win.

Advertisement

Lowell Catholic 46, Essex Tech 43 — Captains Catherine Antwi and Brynn Johnson scored 21 and 14 points respectively, lifting the Crusaders (1-0) in a Commonwealth win.

Mashpee 58, St. John Paul II 36 — Hialeah Turner-Foster poured in a program-record 42 points, propelling the Falcons (1-0) in a nonleague win.

Monomoy 45, Nauset 36 — Seniors Helen DiGiovanni (17 points, 8 rebounds) and Melissa Velasquez (11 points) led the Sharks (1-0) to a Cape & Islands road victory.

Norton 60, Seekonk 28 — Emma Cochrane (19 points) and Taryn Fierri (18 points) led the Lancers (1-0) to a nonleague road victory.

Plymouth North 39, Barnstable 17 — Senior Maeve Moriarty (seven points, 12 rebounds) and junior Carly Fernandez (eight points) led the Eagles (1-0) in a nonleague win.

Salem Academy 46, Sturgis East 15 — Cindy Shehu and Kianny Mirabal Nunez both scored 18 points, powering the Navigators (1-0) in a nonleague win.

Winchester 54, Waltham 37 — Emily Collins scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Red & Black (1-0) in a nonleague victory. Claire English added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Boys’ basketball

Catholic Memorial 71, Weymouth 68 — It might have been his 350th victory in 22 years as a head coach, but Denis Tobin was not going to take any of the credit.

“In my opinion it just goes to show how many great players I’ve had come through CM,” he said. “I’ve truly been fortunate with the talent that’s come through here . . . I hope to do it for a few more years.”

Advertisement

The Knights (1-0) relied on some key returning pieces in their non-league win, including senior guard Malachi Bryant (16 points), who is coming off an ACL tear from last season.

Juniors Matthew St. Martin (20 points) and Ryan Higgins (16 points) also chipped in, and at the other end of the court, 6-foot-9 center Jacob Cofie swatted away six shots.

Bishop Connolly 79, Diman 49 — Sophomore point guard Alex Krynicki recorded 29 points to lead the Cougars to a season-opening Mayflower Conference win against Diman.

Boston Latin 57, Roxbury Prep 48 — Senior captain Sam Griffin scored 31 points to lift the Wolfpack to a season-opening victory against Roxbury Prep.

Danvers 70, Bishop Fenwick 56 — Senior Deryn Lanphere compiled 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists to power the Falcons to the team’s first win of the season in a nonleague home opener against Bishop Fenwick.

Excel Academy 50, Pioneer Charter II 33 — Sophomore Yassine Amghar poured in 27 points and dished out eight assists and senior John Quintin recorded a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Wolves (1-0) rolled to a Charter School win.

Mashpee 54, St. John Paul II 19 — Ryan Triveri buried 11 points and Dante Clark compiled 10 points and 10 blocks to pace the Falcons to their first win of the season.

Monomoy 55, Upper Cape 38 — The young guns got it done for the Sharks (1-0) in a nonleague win as freshman Zach Martin dropped 15 points and sophomore Jackson Rocco followed with 11.

Advertisement

Mystic Valley 68, Nashoba Valley Tech 42 — Sophomore guard Dalton Kinnon netted seven threes and totaled 28 points to lead the Eagles (1-0) in the Commonwealth League matchup.

O’Bryant 74, South Boston 34 — Elijah Ford (19 points and four assists), Ceaden McCusker (19 points and eight rebounds), and Jared Rosario (14 points, 5 steals, 5 assists) powered the Tigers to a season-opening City League win.

Oliver Ames 64, Southeastern 45 — Freshman Soren Lolonga (19 points) and sophomore Cole Craffey (17 points) led the way as the Tigers (1-0) rolled to a nonleague win.

Pingree 74, Austin Prep 66 — Juniors Ray Cuevas and Charlie Lynch scored 23 and 19 points, respectively, to lead Pingree (2-1) to a NEPSAC win.

Shawsheen 66, Whittier 50 — Senior captain Aiden MacLeod (12 points) and sophomores Franck Moron and Matt Green (11 points apiece) led a balanced offensive attack, with five scorers in double figures for the Rams (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ hockey

Brooks 5, Rivers 0 — Molly Driscoll notched a hat trick and added an assist for Brooks (2-2) in an ISL win.

Boys’ indoor track

Hopkinton 51, Holliston 43 — Craig Salois posted a 10:30 in the two-mile to pace the Hillers to its first Tri-Valley win of the season.

Globe correspondents Mitch Fink, Tyler Foy, Ethan Fuller, Ethan Kagno, Eamonn Ryan and AJ Traub contributed to this report.